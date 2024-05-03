Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football's first $13 million coach





Georgia's Kirby Smart has received a new 10-year deal worth $130 million, which was approved by university officials at Thursday's annual meeting of the Athletics Board of Governors. The deal makes Smart the nation's highest-paid college football coach and its first $13 million coach. Smart, who was set to make $10.75 million this year under his old contract, will see his salary increase to $13 million per year, with that money guaranteed for at least the first half of his contract. His new contract runs through the 2033 season. Smart could also earn up to $1.55 million in bonuses. He is entering his ninth season as Georgia's coach. His Bulldogs captured back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and won an SEC-record 29 straight games before losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game last season. Editor's Choices “I continue to be grateful and humbled by our administration's commitment to our football program,” Smart said in a statement. “The current culture in collegiate athletics is constantly changing and is as challenging as it has ever been, so I truly appreciate the leadership that our team continues to provide. I am extremely proud to represent my alma mater and look forward to it relationship will continue for many years to come.” Alabama's Nick Saban was the highest-paid college football coach in the country until his retirement in January. Smart passes Clemson's Dabo Swinney, who earns an average annual salary of $11.5 million. USC's Lincoln Riley also has an average salary of $11 million, according to industry sources. Others earning an average annual salary of more than $10 million include Kalen DeBoer of Alabama ($10.875 million), Steve Sarkisian of Texas ($10.64 million) and Mike Norvell of Florida State ($10.52 million). Sarkisian and Norvell both agreed to new deals in January, around the time DeBoer was hired, pushing them past the $10 million mark. Since returning to his alma mater in 2016, Smart has led the Bulldogs to two national championships, played for a third and won 13 or more games in each of the past three seasons. Georgia is the only team to finish in the top seven of the final AP poll in each of the past seven seasons. With Saban retired, Smart is undefeated against all active head coaches in the past five years. Smart told ESPN last month: “I was brought here to win championships, but what I'm most proud of is the consistency. I look back on Year 1 [when Georgia went 8-5] as a failure and not as the standard, but every year after that we were back. No one else in that period can say they finished in the top seven seven years in a row.” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks also received a raise and extension Thursday, which will extend his contract through 2030. He will make $1.275 million annually, with $100,000 increases per year from the agreement.

