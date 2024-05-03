Women's tennis will take on Wisconsin in the NCAA tournament





WILLIAMSBURG, Va. William & Mary women's tennis heads to Chapel Hill for the 2024 NCAA Regional, where it will take on No. 29 Wisconsin on Friday. The matches will be played outdoors at the Chewning Tennis Center, weather permitting. William & Mary women's tennis heads to Chapel Hill for the 2024 NCAA Regional, where it will take on No. 29 Wisconsin on Friday. The matches will be played outdoors at the Chewning Tennis Center, weather permitting. Fresh off the program's 29th CAA championship, the Tribe is making its 26th NCAA appearance. Regional schedule

Friday May 3 3:00 PM William & Mary vs. Wisconsin

6:00 PM Navy vs. #4 North Carolina Saturday May 4 6:00 PM – Second round

W&M's NCAA History – The Tribe is making its 26th appearance in the NCAA tournament and is ranked 18th nationally.

– The Green and Gold have 21 wins in the NCAA tournament, including an 18-15 mark at the regional level. The 21 NCAA wins 27th in the country.

– Both the Tribe's number of appearances and total wins rank second, behind only Pepperdine, for a school from outside the Power Five.

– W&M advanced to the NCAA Championship round of 16 seven times, including back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 1997 and 1998.

– Complete stem NCAA tournament history Scouting Wisconsin – The Badgers are currently ranked 29th nationally. UW is making its 10th NCAA appearance overall and second in a row.

– Wisconsin is 18-6 this year, including an 8-3 mark in the Big Ten. They were the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Championship and advanced to the semifinals before falling to the top seed and No. 3 seed Michigan.

– The Badgers own wins over No. 30 Notre Dame, two over No. 39 Illinois, No. 48 UCF, No. 64 Purdue and No. 66 Iowa. All six UW losses have come among top-50 opponents.

– W&M and Wisconsin have one common opponent in Maryland. Both teams suffered a 4-3 loss to the Terps.

– Maria Sholokhova is the Badgers' top player. She is currently ranked No. 82 nationally and has a season ledger of 27-10. Sholokhova was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection. Series history – The Tribe leads the all-time series with the Badgers at 9-3.

– Wisconsin won the last meeting between the two teams 4-2 in Williamsburg in February 2020.

-Prior to that game, the Tribe had won eight straight against the Badgers.

– The teams met once in the NCAA tournament, with the Tribe defeating No. 34-ranked Wisconsin 4-1 in the 2005 NCAA Regional at Clemson. Tribal news and notes – The Tribe won its third straight CAA championship under head coach Jessica Giuggioli 4-0, against Delaware on April 28. W&M has won 29 of the 39 all-time CAA titles.

– In the championship win over the Blue Hens, the Tribe captured the doubles point thanks to a win over No. 3 freshman Francesca Davis and graduate student Mila Mejic . In singles, juniors Hedda Gurholt graduated student Yu Chen and Mejic won in the top three positions to secure the title.

– For her efforts, Gurholt was named CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row. She is the third Tribe player, joining Megan Moulton-Levy '08 and Lauren Nikolaus '98, to win the award multiple times. A total of 12 regular players received 16 MOP awards.

– The Green and Gold enter the NCAA tournament with a school-record 14 games. The Tribe hasn't lost a game since March 2 in Charlotte. W&M is 18-5 this season. The 18 wins rank 11th in school history. Under Giugioli, W&M owns a record of 46-20 (.697) over three seasons.

– Gurholt was the 2023 CAA Player of the Year and leads the Tribe with a 28-5 record in singles. Her 84.8% winning percentage in singles ranks fifth on the Tribe's single-season list. Throughout her career, Gurholt has won 75.8% of her singles matches (72-23), which ranks fifth in W&M history.

– Gurholt is 30-6 all-time at the No. 1 singles position and 48-13 (.787) overall in dual-match play. She is 14-2 at the No. 1 position this season and 19-2 through two games.

– Chen ranks second on the team at 21-9 in singles this year and is 15-5 in dual-match play at the top two positions. Junior Ine Stange owns 20 singles wins, including an impressive 16-4 record in doubles matches.

– Mejic has been on a tear lately, winning 11 straight third-ranked singles matches, including capturing the CAA Championship victory over Delaware. This year she is 17-9 overall and 12-5 at No. 3.

– The Tribe has won the doubles point in 19 of 23 matches this season, including 13 of the last 14. As a team, W&M is 40-16 (.714) in doubles.

– Davis leads the Tribe with a dual score of 24-6. Her 80 doubles winning percentage ranks as the fourth-best mark for a freshman in school history.

-Chen and Junior Emma Fernald holds the top doubles position for W&M and is ranked 12-6. Stange and junior Alessandra Anghel are 4-1 at No. 2, while Davis and Mejic play at No. 3 and are 8-1 this season.

