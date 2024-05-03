Connect with us

Sports rehabilitation at DSUIA continues

The Dnipropetrovsk State University of Internal Affairs continues its series of sports training for experienced soldiers as part of the regional initiative 'TitansUA'.

Sports rehabilitation is an effective way to positively impact the physical and mental well-being of veteran soldiers transitioning to civilian life. At the Dnipropetrovsk State University of Internal Affairs, two main directions of sports rehabilitation have been implemented: table tennis and boxing.

Table tennis is the safest sport for people with disabilities that affect the musculoskeletal system. In addition, table tennis provides sufficient and necessary exercise intensity. Traditionally, the athletes are trained by Vasyl Koval, the national table tennis champion.

Boxing training is provided by experienced instructors from the Special Physical Training department of DSUIA. Many athletes among the veteran soldiers were passionate about active sports before joining the armed forces, and now they revitalize their skills through training sessions.

The training sessions are held weekly and contribute to better motor skills and better physical fitness of the athletes.

The Dnipropetrovsk State University of Internal Affairs invites everyone to boxing, wrestling and table tennis training every Wednesday and Thursday at 3 p.m.

Address: 26 Nauky Ave (26 Haharina St)

For questions please call: +380978626457

DSUIA Public Relations Department