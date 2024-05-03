Northern Iowa University





ST. LOUIS — UNIs Anna Jensen And Victoria Hualde have been selected to the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference's (MVC) Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete Teams, as announced by the league office Thursday afternoon. The Panther duo are among 23 MVC student-athletes from across the league recognized for their academic success in the classroom. The MVC Scholar-Athlete teams are selected by vote of the league's women's tennis information directors. The criteria for the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team parallels that of the College Sports Communicators (CSC) standards for its Academic All-America program. Nominated student-athletes must have competed in the MVC Championships or at least 50 percent of the team tournaments in the season and have at least a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.50. Graduate school nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or better both as an undergraduate AND in graduate school. Jensen, a redshirt junior from Dubuque, Iowa, was selected to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team led by Northern Iowa with a 75.95 average during the 2023-24 season with four top-five tournament finishes, including a fourth place at Murray State's The Velvet Tournament in the fall. She shot 21 rounds of 70 in 24 total rounds of play and shot a season low of 70 twice. Jensen finished the season tied for fifth at the MVC Championships in Waterloo, Illinois, earning All-MVC recognition for the season got. Jensen is a 2023 MVC Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award and two-time MVC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award and Honor Roll recipient. Jensen is currently studying accounting. In her junior season from Spain, Hualde earned MVC Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention honors, averaging 78.92 for the Panthers this year, finishing in the top ten individually at four tournaments, including a tie for fourth at Omaha's Stampede. Creek and Evansville's Braun Intercollegiate. With low rounds of 71 in the final two rounds of this year's conference championships, Haulde led UNI individually with an individual fourth-place finish to earn All-Tournament honors. Hualde, a 2023 MVC Honor Roll and CSC Academic All-District selection, is currently studying psychology. MVC SCHOLAR ATHLETE FIRST TEAM Payton Carter-Gr. (Murray State)

Mara Flaherty-Gr. (Bradley)

Delia Gibbs – Sr. (Belmont)

Erika Holmberg – Jr. (Drake)

Alli Schrock-Gr. (state of Illinois)***

Chloë Tarkany – So. (Belmont)

Sada Urbankova – Gr. (UIC)

Avalon Woodward – Sr. (state of Illinois)

Jinyoung Yin-Gr. (state of Illinois) MVC SCHOLAR ATHLETE SECOND TEAM Ryan Bender-Gr. (Belmont)

Anna Fay-Jr. (Valparaiso)

Anna Jensen – R-Jr. (UNI)

Chelsea Morrow – Sr. (state of Indiana)

Maria Perakis-Jr. (Bradley)

Kayla Pfitzner Sr. (state of Missouri)

Johanna Wollenhaupt-Gr. (state of Missouri) MVC STUDENT-ATHLETE HONORABLE MENTION TEAM Chayenne Chivrac – Sr. (state of Missouri)

Allison Enchelmayer – 5th (Evansville)

Vinisha Gunaseelan-Sr. (state of Illinois)

Amber Henson – Jr. (Drake)

Victoria Hualde – Jr. (UNI)

Allison Pacocha – Sun. (Bradley)

Megan Tang Sr. (UIC) *** MVC Scholar Athlete of the Year

