WVU Football honors states' mining heritage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. West Virginia Football will debut a black alternate uniform for the 2024 season designed to pay tribute to the state's rich coal tradition and honor miners who work underground every day to supply energy around the world.

Following the unveiling of new blue, gold and white uniforms during the annual Gold-Blue Spring game, the black alternate uniform serves as an additional uniform set for the Mountaineers to display on certain occasions. The ideas and designs for the black alternate uniform came from a day spent with real miners.

“Our staff did a great job designing and rolling out our traditional uniforms last week. But we wanted to have an alternative that our student-athletes would enjoy and that would connect with the people of West Virginia,” WVU vice president and director of athletics. said Wren Baker. “For our football team to have a black alternate uniform, we wanted it to tell a story and for it to mean something to our fans. Every design element of the uniform has been researched, carefully thought out and implemented based on what our designers have observed during their visit to the mine. Mining has a deep history in West Virginia, and the work ethic of the miners is woven into the fabric of our culture. Our football team looks forward to sharing the rich tradition and history of mining in West Virginia industry, and we are grateful to all of our employees who contributed to the design and implementation of these uniforms.”

The sweater focuses on elements that bring light into the darkness. An important consideration for miner safety are reflectors in the mine that play a substantial role in underground work, safety and navigation. The numbers on the black jersey are reflective twill, and the “West Virginia” wordmark and an outline of the state are in white to bring in more light and complement the reflective twill.

The pattern that adorns the sleeves and collar of the sweater comes underground from a coal mine in West Virginia. A photo of a cracked mine wall was vectorized before the appropriate palette colors were applied to bring the coal pattern to life. The sleeve design shares space with a reflective stripe that mimics the safety stripes of a miner's uniform. Yet another key element of the sweater is the pattern of the arm cuffs, designed to mimic the blade of a mining shear. Known as the backbone tool of the mining operation, the tool cuts aggressively and is a key to a successful work crew.

The reflective safety stripes of a miner's uniform are also incorporated on the side panel of the black trousers, along with the pattern of the same cracked coal wall seen on the jersey sleeves. The state outline in white adorns the upper right leg panel.

The final touch to a miner's uniform and the ultimate in safety is the helmet. The “Black Hat” in the mines is the experienced miner, and the Mountaineers will wear matte black helmets when wearing this uniform. The field helmet features an outline of the state and metallic gray dots in the paint that resemble the shine of freshly cut coal. The center stripe features the coal pattern used on the uniform, but with a white to transparent gradient that mimics the light of a miner's headlamp, providing underground visibility and safety.

With the help of retired West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney and Gaither Frazier of the Leer Mine in Grafton, West Virginia, athletic department graphic designers Kristin Coldsnow and Phil Lynch visited the Leer Mine to delve into a day work in a coal mine. Through the generous grant of time from Leer Mine officials, and in collaboration with Nike, WVU's black alternate uniforms became a reality and serve to pay tribute to the work ethic and courage of a West Virginia miner.

To support the coal-themed black uniform, the WVU Brand and Trademark Licensing Office developed the “Built on Bravery” collection. The collection was created in collaboration with WVU Athletics and CLC, who worked with members of the West Virginia coal community to create a product line that complements the new football jersey and celebrates the coal industry. Fans can look for the collection in stores later this summer and into the fall.