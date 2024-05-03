Sports
WVU Football honors states' mining heritage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. West Virginia Football will debut a black alternate uniform for the 2024 season designed to pay tribute to the state's rich coal tradition and honor miners who work underground every day to supply energy around the world.
Following the unveiling of new blue, gold and white uniforms during the annual Gold-Blue Spring game, the black alternate uniform serves as an additional uniform set for the Mountaineers to display on certain occasions. The ideas and designs for the black alternate uniform came from a day spent with real miners.
“Our staff did a great job designing and rolling out our traditional uniforms last week. But we wanted to have an alternative that our student-athletes would enjoy and that would connect with the people of West Virginia,” WVU vice president and director of athletics. said Wren Baker. “For our football team to have a black alternate uniform, we wanted it to tell a story and for it to mean something to our fans. Every design element of the uniform has been researched, carefully thought out and implemented based on what our designers have observed during their visit to the mine. Mining has a deep history in West Virginia, and the work ethic of the miners is woven into the fabric of our culture. Our football team looks forward to sharing the rich tradition and history of mining in West Virginia industry, and we are grateful to all of our employees who contributed to the design and implementation of these uniforms.”
The sweater focuses on elements that bring light into the darkness. An important consideration for miner safety are reflectors in the mine that play a substantial role in underground work, safety and navigation. The numbers on the black jersey are reflective twill, and the “West Virginia” wordmark and an outline of the state are in white to bring in more light and complement the reflective twill.
The pattern that adorns the sleeves and collar of the sweater comes underground from a coal mine in West Virginia. A photo of a cracked mine wall was vectorized before the appropriate palette colors were applied to bring the coal pattern to life. The sleeve design shares space with a reflective stripe that mimics the safety stripes of a miner's uniform. Yet another key element of the sweater is the pattern of the arm cuffs, designed to mimic the blade of a mining shear. Known as the backbone tool of the mining operation, the tool cuts aggressively and is a key to a successful work crew.
The reflective safety stripes of a miner's uniform are also incorporated on the side panel of the black trousers, along with the pattern of the same cracked coal wall seen on the jersey sleeves. The state outline in white adorns the upper right leg panel.
The final touch to a miner's uniform and the ultimate in safety is the helmet. The “Black Hat” in the mines is the experienced miner, and the Mountaineers will wear matte black helmets when wearing this uniform. The field helmet features an outline of the state and metallic gray dots in the paint that resemble the shine of freshly cut coal. The center stripe features the coal pattern used on the uniform, but with a white to transparent gradient that mimics the light of a miner's headlamp, providing underground visibility and safety.
With the help of retired West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney and Gaither Frazier of the Leer Mine in Grafton, West Virginia, athletic department graphic designers Kristin Coldsnow and Phil Lynch visited the Leer Mine to delve into a day work in a coal mine. Through the generous grant of time from Leer Mine officials, and in collaboration with Nike, WVU's black alternate uniforms became a reality and serve to pay tribute to the work ethic and courage of a West Virginia miner.
To support the coal-themed black uniform, the WVU Brand and Trademark Licensing Office developed the “Built on Bravery” collection. The collection was created in collaboration with WVU Athletics and CLC, who worked with members of the West Virginia coal community to create a product line that complements the new football jersey and celebrates the coal industry. Fans can look for the collection in stores later this summer and into the fall.
|
Sources
2/ https://wvusports.com/news/2024/5/2/wvu-football-honors-states-mining-heritage.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britney Spears Reaches Divorce Agreement With Ex-Husband Sam Asghari – The Daily Reporter
- WVU Football honors states' mining heritage
- US judge questions Google, Justice Department after market power trial concludes
- A surprising number of adults prefer strong sour flavors • Earth.com
- Xi Jinping's visit to the EU – what does it mean, what is the purpose of the visit
- Donald Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, talks about his client, “Von ShitzInPantz.”
- Boris Johnson turned away from the polling station after forgetting his ID
- Campus protests give Russia, China and Iran fuel to exploit American division
- Global film and TV production fell 7% this year following Hollywood strikes, report says
- Three men's golfers named to All-Pac-12 teams
- Lowering the Cost of Innovation: What Pork Producers Need to Know – Swineweb.com
- It calls for better monitoring of antipsychotic drugs linked to hundreds of deaths