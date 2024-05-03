Sports
Why it's so hard to make a great movie about tennis
Close-quarters boxing fights have produced classics such as Raging Bull, Rocky, And Religion. Baseball fans have home runs, among other things Bull Durham, its own competition, And The natural. Ballers have found inspiration in Hoosiers, he's got game, And White men can't jump.
But somehow tennis, whose back-and-forth, tit-for-tat gameplay is often used as a metaphor for the give-and-take nature of acting, has inspired few, if any, great films.
Why? More often than not, tennis didn't look good on screen, says Brad Gilbert Olympic bronze medalist who now works as an ESPN commentator and as the current coach of reigning US Open champions, Coco Gauff. It was kind of an afterthought. Tennis is a little more difficult to choreograph and script than some other sports.
Gilbert had a lot of work ahead of him as an advisor Luca GuadagninoS Challengers, which stars Zendaya, Mike Faist And Josh O'Connor in a steamy love triangle that comes to a head in the final of an ATP Challenger event in tennis' minor leagues. But under his direction, the film bucks the trend of tennis films and joins the fun King Richard And Battle of the sexes as one of the only ones who captures the sport convincingly and authentically.
As Gilbert explains, most sports can be played convincingly in front of the big screen. For example, there are only so many ways you can swim freestyle, throw a punch, kick a football or shoot a basket. But tennis requires hand-eye coordination and comfort with quick, lateral movements that can take years, if not decades, to fully master.
In a real, live match you don't know what will happen. Nothing is scripted. This is a little different. You know exactly how the point starts and how it ends, Gilbert explains. While it may be possible to digitally stitch an actor's face onto a body double, no one can recreate a full swing on their own. You need to practice making sure the sequence is exactly the same so that you can replicate the sequence so that you can get 25 shots of it.
That, in short, is why tennis is so difficult to capture on film. If a tennis movie doesn't plan the rallies well in advance, it's almost impossible for an actor to imitate the movements of a professional player. But if the actors anticipate each shot too quickly, the audience can usually tell that they knew where the ball was going. Actors must strike a delicate balance between automating their movements and responding credibly to their opponents.
If you think about it too much, it doesn't look authentic, says Cow Sidney, who plays a young one Venus Williams in King Richard. Like the stars of ChallengersShe practiced a lot without the ball, but there were times when she had to make contact with her swings.
After learning the basics of the sport over six months of training, it was easier for Sidney to respond like Venus, she says. It felt like I was more in the headspace of an athlete than I was an actor trying to learn the sport.
The individual nature of tennis is dramatically exciting: you're watching a person find themselves on an island of their own doubts and trying to convince themselves to stay there, says FBI And Six feet under actor Jeremy Sisto who co-authored and starred in the 2014 tennis comedy film Breaking point.
But it is precisely that quality that also makes telling visual stories difficult. In singles, it's only those two players you cover with the camera, he says Valerie Faris who directed Battle of the sexes with her husband, Jonathan Dayton. It can be difficult to find different ways to capture the same set of serves, groundstrokes and volleys. Basketball is easier in some ways because there is so much activity. But [in tennis,] you are forced to cut a lot in these tight shots of swings.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/story/challengers-putting-tennis-on-film
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why it's so hard to make a great movie about tennis
- Antitrust case against Google reaches final argument The Register
- Oklahoma records an earthquake centered near Edmond
- Mauricio Umansky buys luxury condo in Hollywood
- IMC Toys New VIP Hair Makeover Fashion Dolls Bring Innovation and Creativity to the Aisle
- UK housing market moves from solar integration to ‘batteries first’
- Britney Spears Reaches Divorce Agreement With Ex-Husband Sam Asghari – The Daily Reporter
- WVU Football honors states' mining heritage
- US judge questions Google, Justice Department after market power trial concludes
- A surprising number of adults prefer strong sour flavors • Earth.com
- Xi Jinping's visit to the EU – what does it mean, what is the purpose of the visit
- Donald Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, talks about his client, “Von ShitzInPantz.”