Close-quarters boxing fights have produced classics such as Raging Bull, Rocky, And Religion. Baseball fans have home runs, among other things Bull Durham, its own competition, And The natural. Ballers have found inspiration in Hoosiers, he's got game, And White men can't jump.

But somehow tennis, whose back-and-forth, tit-for-tat gameplay is often used as a metaphor for the give-and-take nature of acting, has inspired few, if any, great films.

Why? More often than not, tennis didn't look good on screen, says Brad Gilbert Olympic bronze medalist who now works as an ESPN commentator and as the current coach of reigning US Open champions, Coco Gauff. It was kind of an afterthought. Tennis is a little more difficult to choreograph and script than some other sports.

Gilbert had a lot of work ahead of him as an advisor Luca GuadagninoS Challengers, which stars Zendaya, Mike Faist And Josh O'Connor in a steamy love triangle that comes to a head in the final of an ATP Challenger event in tennis' minor leagues. But under his direction, the film bucks the trend of tennis films and joins the fun King Richard And Battle of the sexes as one of the only ones who captures the sport convincingly and authentically.

As Gilbert explains, most sports can be played convincingly in front of the big screen. For example, there are only so many ways you can swim freestyle, throw a punch, kick a football or shoot a basket. But tennis requires hand-eye coordination and comfort with quick, lateral movements that can take years, if not decades, to fully master.

Fireworks content This content can also be viewed on its site originates by.

In a real, live match you don't know what will happen. Nothing is scripted. This is a little different. You know exactly how the point starts and how it ends, Gilbert explains. While it may be possible to digitally stitch an actor's face onto a body double, no one can recreate a full swing on their own. You need to practice making sure the sequence is exactly the same so that you can replicate the sequence so that you can get 25 shots of it.

That, in short, is why tennis is so difficult to capture on film. If a tennis movie doesn't plan the rallies well in advance, it's almost impossible for an actor to imitate the movements of a professional player. But if the actors anticipate each shot too quickly, the audience can usually tell that they knew where the ball was going. Actors must strike a delicate balance between automating their movements and responding credibly to their opponents.

If you think about it too much, it doesn't look authentic, says Cow Sidney, who plays a young one Venus Williams in King Richard. Like the stars of ChallengersShe practiced a lot without the ball, but there were times when she had to make contact with her swings.

After learning the basics of the sport over six months of training, it was easier for Sidney to respond like Venus, she says. It felt like I was more in the headspace of an athlete than I was an actor trying to learn the sport.

The individual nature of tennis is dramatically exciting: you're watching a person find themselves on an island of their own doubts and trying to convince themselves to stay there, says FBI And Six feet under actor Jeremy Sisto who co-authored and starred in the 2014 tennis comedy film Breaking point.

But it is precisely that quality that also makes telling visual stories difficult. In singles, it's only those two players you cover with the camera, he says Valerie Faris who directed Battle of the sexes with her husband, Jonathan Dayton. It can be difficult to find different ways to capture the same set of serves, groundstrokes and volleys. Basketball is easier in some ways because there is so much activity. But [in tennis,] you are forced to cut a lot in these tight shots of swings.