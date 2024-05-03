Sports
An update on Keith Yandle's hockey camp in Nantucket
The city's housing supply was one of the deciding factors that made Kasper feel comfortable taking the job, and the island's housing crisis is a key topic she learned about in her first few months on Nantucket . It's an issue, she says, that has a major impact on her department, and on every business and organization in Nantucket. “I don't think I would have taken the job without housing, just because in my role I do this work by being out in the community,” Kasper explains. Kasper says she is certainly aware of the fact that she is Nantucket's first female chef
police — a distinction she also held in Northampton — but emphasizes that gender is not something she has spent much time on during her career in law enforcement and her rise to the top of now two departments.
“I am proud to be a police chief, regardless of my gender,” she said. “I think it is difficult to rise to the top of police organizations, and I am proud of that. I am very humbled and honored to have been selected here as well. It is a great trust that the community has placed in me. But I don't think too much about gender. I understand the importance of representation in seeing women, especially in non-traditional careers, moving through the ranks and leading organizations.”
Kasper grew up in western Massachusetts, where he attended Mohawk Trail Regional High School in Shelburne Falls and later Greenfield Community College and Westfield State University. When asked how she got her start in law enforcement, Kasper emphasizes that it was not a dramatic life event that led to her career choice, but rather a conversation with her high school guidance counselor. “A lot of people I've talked to say, 'Oh, I've wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid,' but that wasn't the case for me,” Kasper says. “For me, I was in high school, I sat down with my high school guidance counselor and said, I don't really know what I want to do.” And she put a catalog of college courses in front of me and said, “What subjects are you interested in?” And I looked through it, and I was drawn to the criminal justice classes. So I went to college for criminal justice. And really, in my first year of studying criminal justice, I knew this would be a good career path for me.”
After more than two decades in law enforcement, Kasper says she brings many of the lessons she learned in Northampton to her new role at Nantucket, especially a collaborative approach to addressing many of the issues facing police must solve. “If you look at the challenges that officers face, the types of calls they make, it's become abundantly clear over the last five to seven years that the problems we need to help people with require a concerted effort from other people. community entities,” says Kasper, citing examples
such as addiction, mental health and homelessness.
“Historically, police officers have been called upon to deal with those situations, but those issues are extremely complex, and it probably took decades for the person to find themselves in the situation they found themselves in… and it takes a lot of time, energy and effort to to get them out of that situation and help them properly.” On an island where these challenges abound, Kasper has already connected with other community entities such as Fairwinds, A Safe Place and The Warming Place. “All these types of entities working together, together with the hospital,” she explains. “So that's really what I've seen change: a lot more collaboration for the better. It is imperative to address some of these complex issues.”
