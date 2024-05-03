Florida Tournament Insider: Redfish on the run







Parker Rabow, photo, and Capt. Dustin Pack took first place in the RedFly No.18 with two redfish totaling 60.5 inches.



By Matt Badolato

On the surface, there aren't many parallels between bar games and sport fishing. But for Vince Stegura, a blossoming foosball player and experienced fly fisherman, the brain skills required to excel at table tennis may have helped him earn a place in RedFly No. 18, a flying tournament on Apollo Beach.

“After playing foosball on New Year's Eve 2016, I jokingly told my wife that I would one day become a professional,” says Stegura, founder of Skinny Water Culture fishing apparel. “It's actually a very mental game, more like chess than other table games. It was hard to learn.”

Stegura and his RedFly teammate, Alec Bevilaqua, faced a brutal trifecta of challenges: weather conditions, formidable opponents and the demanding task of maintaining a positive mental attitude throughout the one-day tournament with borders from Pine Island (Hernando County) south to Gasparilla. Passage. The winners are determined by the two largest rockfish, total to within ¼ inch. There is a 100 percent refund of the $50 team entry fee, spread over three spots on a 60/30/10 split.

“It was really windy from the north, so I wasn't sure where we were going to fish,” Stegura said. “I knew of a popular spot that is protected from northerly winds, but I hadn't fished there in five years and was sure a lot of boats would be fishing there because everyone knows about it.”





Advertisement

As he approached the area, Stegura was relieved to see fewer boats pressuring the fish. “It was extremely low tide and there was almost no water on the flat. We saw some birds diving near the mouth of a small creek and were really lucky.”

Stegura reports that Tampa Bay redfish tend to be extremely creepy and difficult to approach, often spooking before an angler's lure even hits the water. However, these fish were overwhelmed and more aggressive than any fish he has ever encountered. “They were crushing glasses of minnows in three feet of water. We watched them roll bait on the schools and just lazily eat them.

Bevilaqua's first cast resulted in an immediate hookup with an unusually large Tampa Bay redfish, a fish measuring almost 40 inches. Unfortunately, the fish frantically ran to the trim tabs of their boat and broke off.





Advertisement





“We felt really down, we sat there in disbelief for a few moments. But we persevered. Alec told me to sit on the bow and three minutes later I was hooked to our second fish, a nice 27-incher, and then we landed another at 29 inches.

As the tide marched in, the feeding reds spread and the bite stopped. A while later, the duo came across another school of fish around a creek mouth. “The water was erupting all around the creek and we were sure the fish were shocked, but really they were just really excited looking for bait.”

Video that may interest you ×



They were able to land another 29 inch fish, rounding out their 3 fish limit. Back at the weigh-in, their released catches totaled 59 inches, good enough for third place.

Stegura said he still feels like a rookie in both fly fishing and foosball, but he appreciates the opportunity to see himself improve in both. “I've fished so many of these tournaments and never caught a fish,” he said. “So I was happy with my place. It's such a fun tournament, it has such a great home feeling.”

Taking first place were Captain Dustin Pack and angler Parker Rabow with a total length of 2 fish measuring 60.5 inches. Pack, a fly guide and board member of the Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, considers the skittish Tampa Bay redfish the most difficult redfish in the country to catch on a fly rod. “These fish are being pressured from all angles – dolphins, boats, fishermen, birds – you have to be a great angler and be able to make long casts,” Pack said. “Casts of forty to twenty feet are necessary.”

With bright sunshine on tournament day, Pack and Rabow scaled their tippets back to 12 pounds to fool fish in the clear water. They landed two reds too early and broke off a big red after it went under the boat. “Parker, in a moment of panic, jumped into the water and tried to prevent the red from breaking the leader,” Pack said. “We felt quite down and stopped talking for a few minutes afterwards.”

They were lucky in the last minutes of their day. With less than half an hour to fish, Rabow landed a 32-inch red, sealing first place for the second year in a row. The largest red of the tournament was 33.25 inches, caught by Tim Metcalf and Marlon Marshall.

Captain Jon Bull was the brainchild behind RedFly. Initially a small tournament held in Cockroach Bay in 2008, it has become the longest running fly fishing tournament focused solely on redfish. During the 2024 event, the prize raffle raised $23,000 in support of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

Team Fat Racks secured victory at the Battle in the Bay tournament hosted at Marina Jack in Sarasota by landing the ideal redfish in the top slot.

Battle of the Bay

The Warriors on the Water tournaments are more than competitive angling events. A fundraiser to place veterans on fishing charters, these tournaments, hosted by the Sarasota-based nonprofit, are a celebration of the value fishing brings to all of us, especially veterans and service members.

After forming close bonds among fellow service members, veterans often suffer an extreme sense of loss and isolation when they return to civilian life and break away from such close bonds with people with whom they shared intense life experiences.

The organization offers veterans the opportunity to meet others from all industries and professions, network and do team building with a sense of camaraderie – through fishing.

Ryan Pawelkoski and team Fat Racks made the most of a rainy day to secure first place in the snook, redfish and trout tournament, the Battle in the Bay, held on December 16, 2023.

“It was definitely a downpour all day, on and off, and a slow bite that started,” said Pawelkoski, a high school student born and raised in Bradenton. His teammates included Aiden Behringer, 23, and Dylan Engel, 16. “We saw a lot of snook, but couldn't connect on a slot.”

Snook – the big ones – are Pawelkoski's favorite fish to fish for. Since it was the off-season for good snook fishing, the trio of anglers shifted their focus to redfish. After fishing the week before, they discovered areas where reds would only bite on a falling tide, almost dead low.

Using cut ladybugs, they caught several red ones in the pouring rain as the water level dropped with the low tide. They landed seven in total. The largest was a perfect tournament fish, an upper-slot, almost 27-incher, caught by Engel.

“I tip my hat to these kids for it to happen in the kind of weather we had,” said tournament director, Marine Corps veteran and Warriors on the Water founder Evan Fernandez of Sarasota.

This article appeared in the April 2024 issue of Florida Sportsman magazine. Subscribe now.





