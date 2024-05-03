Humphrey gets 500th career strikeout, Dukes Fall to Coastal Carolina





Next game: Coastal Carolina 3-5-2024 | 12.00 Be able to. 03 (Fri) / 12 hours Coastal Carolina History HARRISONBURG, Va. Senior Alissa Humphrey scored her 500th career strikeout, but a late rally by James Madison softball came up short as the Dukes dropped their series opener to Coastal Carolina 8-7 on Thursday afternoon at Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park. Humphrey became the fifth player in program history to eclipse 500 or more punchouts, joining Megan Good (900), Jailyn Ford (815), Odicci Alexander (712) and Meredith Felts (581). She also became the fifth pitcher in program history to appear in 100 games and record 500 strikeouts. Coastal Carolina (33-19, 13-9 SBC) finished with eight runs, nine hits and an error, while JMU (29-20, 11-11 SBC) scored seven runs, eight hits and an error. Payton list led the Dukes at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. It's the 11th game List has finished with multiple RBI, leading JMU. Reed Butler raised her season batting average to .416 with a 2-for-3 effort, including a home run, two walks and two RBI. Lexi Rogers grabbed her fifth home run of 2024 and finished 1-for-4. How it happened The Dukes loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning on a pair of walks and a single, but a fly ball to right ended the scoring threat and kept the game scoreless after one inning.

Coastal got on the board in the top of the second inning when an RBI single to the pitcher brought home a runner.

After JMU was retired in order in the bottom of the second, the Chanticleers added another run on an RBI groundout, extending their lead to 2-0 after 2.5 innings.

Butler walked, Hallie Hall singled and List hit a two-out home run to left center field, giving the Dukes a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third.

singled and List hit a two-out home run to left center field, giving the Dukes a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Coastal responded with four unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out error to take a 6–3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Dukes continued to battle in the bottom of the fourth, as Butler skied a two-run home run to left to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Humphrey picked up the 500th strikeout of her career to lead from the top of the sixth.

The teams traded zeros in the fifth, but Coastal hit back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to three runs (8-5).

A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases Bella Henzler in the bottom of the sixth inning, who was hit by a pitch to score a run. A fielder's choice ended the inning and kept the score at 8-6 after six frames.

in the bottom of the sixth inning, who was hit by a pitch to score a run. A fielder's choice ended the inning and kept the score at 8-6 after six frames. A leadoff home run by Rogers in the bottom of the seventh inning cut the score to 8-7, but a pair of groundouts and a strikeout ended the game and gave Coastal the victory in game one. Game notes By Reed Butler batting average of .416 would be the fourth highest in a single season in JMU history. Additionally, Butler's multi-hit performance is her 22nd of the season.

batting average of .416 would be the fourth highest in a single season in JMU history. Additionally, Butler's multi-hit performance is her 22nd of the season. JMU fell to 17-1 this season when scoring six or more points.

Hallie Hall has now reached safely in 10 games in a row. Next one JMU concludes the regular season with a doubleheader against Coastal Carolina tomorrow, May 3, at noon and 3 p.m. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+, with Curt Dudley and Grace Newell McCabe on the phone. Dave Riggert will run the game on the Varsity Network app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2024/5/2/softball-humphrey-picks-up-500th-career-strikeout-dukes-fall-to-coastal-carolina.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos