Sports
Heartbreaking latest video shows cricket star Josh Baker taking three wickets in final match, just hours before his death at 20
A heartbreaking final video shows cricket star Josh Baker taking three wickets in his final match – just hours before his tragic death.
Tributes poured in from across the match after Worcestershire spinner Baker died aged just 20.
Josh's tragic death comes after he took three wickets for Worcestershire's second XI in a match against Somerseton on Wednesday.
He finished the match with stellar figures of 3/66 from 20 overs as the rain-interrupted match ended in a draw.
The left-armer made his first-class debut in 2021 and played 47 matches across all formats, taking 70 wickets.
Josh was found dead in his flat by a friend after failing to show up on the third day of his team's match against Somerset, the… Mail reports.
A statement from the club released today said: “Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was just 20 years old.
“Josh turned professional at the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad.
“More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.
“His warmth, kindness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a real asset to his family and a beloved member of our team.”
Ashley Giles, CEO of Worcestershire, added: “The news of Josh's passing has devastated us all.
“Josh was much more than a teammate, he was an integral part of our cricketing family.
“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends.”
The club has confirmed its support for Josh's family and plans to “honor his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was”.
A statement from the ECB said: “The ECB is extremely saddened by the death of Josh Baker. This is devastating news.
“We extend our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to all who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC.”
'SERIOUS POTENTIAL'
Ex-England captain Michael Vaughana added: “This is so sad. Thoughts with all his family and close friends.”
England's Barmy Army said: “RIP Josh Baker. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone in Worcestershire at a truly terrible time.”
The Wisden cricket bible said: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone involved with the club.”
Just six weeks ago, Worcestershire CCC shared a video of Josh diving to catch a ball with one hand during a field challenge.
The slow-motion video shows Josh immediately reacting and wrapping his hand around the flying ball.
He is then seen bracing himself to land softly on the grass at the Worcestershire training ground.
In 2022, England Test skipper Ben Stokes sent Josh a touching message after they faced off.
Josh, then 18, was hit for five sixes in an over when Stokes was playing for Durham.
In the message, Stokes said: 'You have serious potential and I think you will go a long way.
“The most important opinion comes from the guys in your locker room, and they will have your back.”
