Georgia is giving Kirby Smart a raise to make him the highest-paid coach in college football





Kirby Smart becomes the highest-paid coach in college football. Smart officially received a two-year contract extension from Georgia on Thursday. His contract with the Bulldogs now runs through the 2033 season and he will make $13 million in 2024. The pay increase puts him ahead of Clemson's Dabo Swinney as the highest-paid coach at a public university. according to USA Today's database. Swinney is expected to earn $11 million by 2024. Although private college coach salaries are not available to the public, it is safe to say that Smart is the highest paid coach in all of college football. The rankings of the best college football coach salaries will look very different in 2024 with the departures of Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh. Saban left his position at Alabama in January before Harbaugh left Michigan after a national title and a 15-0 season for another opportunity in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Saban and Harbaugh were routinely among the highest-paid coaches in college football. Smart's extension and raise comes after he signed a 10-year contract with the school in 2022 that would pay him just over $10 million per season. At the time of Smarts' extension, only five other coaches in college football had salaries above $9 million for 2022. One of those five (Saban) retired and two others have been fired. Mel Tucker lost his job at Michigan State after harassment allegations and Texas A&M paid the largest buyout in college football history to fire Jimbo Fisher in the 2023 season. Of that group of six, only Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day and LSU's Brian Kelly remain at their current schools. Georgia has won two national championships in three College Football Playoff title games under Smart and has lost just 11 games over the past seven seasons since the Bulldogs went 8-5 in his first season in 2016.

