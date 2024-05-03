St. Thomas Academy hires Mark Strobel to replace all-time leader Mike Randolph – The Rink Live





MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. St. Thomas Academy has officially announced that the boys' hockey team has parted ways with head coach Mike Randolph and hired Mark Strobel in his place. The move was reported by The Rink Live and other outlets ahead of Thursday's announcement. Randolph, 72, is tied with Lorne Grosso for the most coaching wins in Minnesota State High School League history (707). This past season was his third year with the Cadets program. He posted an overall record of 49-30-3 with St. Thomas Academy. In an exclusive interview with The Rink Live reporter Jess Myers, Randolph said he was fired by the school for a few reasons, mainly due to the fact that he had no permanent residence in the Twin Cities (he rented an apartment Eagan but lived primarily in Duluth). Because of this, the school said he was not visible enough at the private military academy in Mendota Heights. There were also complaints about the team's playing style with Randolph as head coach and the fact that he missed the banquet for the 2023-2024 season. In an email sent to parents and families involved with the hockey program, STA added that they believe “student-athletes need the regular presence of their head coach on campus.” In an academy press release on May 2, the school made the coaching change official. “The Saint Thomas Academy hockey program has achieved many state championships and opened doors for cadets to go on to play in college and even in the NHL. As we look to build on this tradition of excellence, coach Mike Randolph and the Saint Thomas Academy mutually agreed to part ways,” the announcement said. “We are sincerely grateful to Coach Randolph for leading our teams to winning records over the past two years and encouraging our young men to act with character on and off the ice. His dedication, professionalism and coaching skills make it clear why he is a Hall of Fame is Fame coach.” A comment from Randolph in the press release stated that he is grateful for his time with the Cadets program and plans to continue coaching. The school went on to say that they have hired Strobel. Strobel, 50, is a Minnesota native who played high school hockey at Hill-Murray before a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin and a professional career in the ECHL and AHL. He began his coaching career in 1998-99 as a volunteer assistant coach at Colorado College for one season before spending a year as an assistant coach in the USHL with the now-defunct Twin City Vulcans. He then spent two years as an assistant coach at both Minnesota Duluth and Nebraska Omaha before moving on to two years as associate head coach at Ohio State and five years at Wisconsin. We are excited to welcome Coach Strobel to the Saint Thomas Academy community, Saint Thomas Academy President Brian Ragatz said in the news release. He has championship status and experience at the next level, which will strengthen our hockey program and benefit our student-athletes, especially those with aspirations to compete beyond high school. The school's statement also said Strobel will be on campus regularly as he will work on advancement, admissions and alumni relations in addition to his coaching duties. This story will be updated.

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in mass communications and a minor in writing and rhetoric studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/minnesota-hockey/minnesota-boys/st-thomas-academy-hires-mark-strobel-to-replace-states-all-time-wins-leader-mike-randolph The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos