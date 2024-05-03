Sports
MLAX is preparing for the Ivy League tournament in Ithaca this weekend
PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania's nationally ranked men's lacrosse team hits the road this weekend for the 2024 Ivy League Tournament, taking on No. 1 seed Cornell in the semifinals on Friday, May 3.
#4 Penn (8-5, 4-2 Ivy League) and #1 Cornell (9-4, 5-1 Ivy League)
Friday May 3 | 8:30 in the evening
Ithaca, NY | Schöllkopf field
Watch ESPU/ESPN+ ($) | Live stats | Tickets
Last timeout
*#16 Penn closed the regular season on April 20, falling 15-10 to nationally recognized Princeton in Old Nassau.
*Underclassmen ran at the pace of the Red and Blue in the road battle as freshmenDavis Provostand sophomoresGriffin Scaneboth recorded their first collegiate hat tricks.
*Three other Quakers hit the back of Princeton's net, with James Shipley producing a pair and juniorsLuke DiNolaAndTynan Walshscore once. Walsh led the charge with four points and had a hand on three goals, notching his fourth four-point performance of the year.
*FOGOEthan Costanzotook every face-off against the Tigers, winning 12 while scooping up a team-high seven ground balls.
*Senior goalkeeper Emmet Caroll He recorded his fourth 17-save performance of the season and kept the Quakers in the match for the entire 60 minutes.
*DefendersBrendan Lavelle,Ryan McLaughlinAndEthan Tilleach caused a pair of turnovers to lead the defense.
All-Ivy award
*The Ivy League announced its 2024 All-Ivy honoree last Wednesday, with six Quakers landing postseason nods.
*Karrol,Brendan LavelleAndCam Rubinled the charge and landed First Team All-Ivy.
*Peter BlakeShipley and Till were named Second Team All-Ivy to share the league honors.
*Rubin and Till received Ivy recognition for the first time in their collegiate careers.
Leading the Ivies
*Goaltender Carroll currently leads all Ivy League goaltenders in saves per game, with a total of 210 saves per season and an average of 15 per game. The Rye, NY native also ranks third among goaltenders in save percentage (.581) and fourth in goals against average (10.52).
*Junior Walsh ranks in the top ten in multiple offensive metrics and is fifth in assists per game (1.54) and eighth in points per game (3.46).
*FOGO Ethan Costanzo was fast-paced this season, grabbing 3.5 ground balls per game and finishing seventh among the Ivies.
*Defender Lavelle ranked top ten in turnovers caused per game, forcing opponents to 1.29 per game.
*After a dominant performance in this year's X, sophomoreMacEldridgecurrently ranks ninth among faceoff specialists in the conference with a faceoff percentage of .471.
The series with Cornell
*The Big Red has the all-time lead in the series, with a 47-20 lead, but these Quakers are coming off their final win of the season.
*Red and Blue look for their first win in Ithaca since the 2019 season when Penn won 16-15.
*The last time these teams met in the postseason during the 2014 season, the Quakers earned an 11-10 victory in Cambridge.
Last time we met
*These Ivy enemies met in University Citybackin March, with The Quakers winning the 11-10 battle in double overtime.
*Senior Rubin scored a sock trick in the win, including the game winner that led the charge.
*Goalkeeper Carroll kept the Quakers alive throughout the game, making 17 saves. Carroll did it all defensively, registering a few turnovers and ground balls to go with his double-digit count.
*All-Ivy First Teamer Lavelle showed why he deserved the honor by leading the defense in turnovers (4) and ground balls (3).
*Five Quakers, including Rubin, hit the back of the Big Red's net, while sophomore Scanene scored a pair to account for the other multi-goal score in the match.Chris Kanetsenior Shipley, andBen Smitheach scored to levelthe goals against Cornell.
Looking for the Big Red
*Cornell earned seven All-Ivy honors, including Ivy League Rookie of the Year in Willem Firth. CJ Kirst, Hugh Kelleher and Jayson Singer were named First Team All-Ivy, while Michael Long and Brendan Staub earned Second Team All-Ivy. Firth, Marc Psyllos and Spencer Wirtheim received All-Ivy honorable mention honors to round out Big Red's presence on the All-Ivy teams.
*Cornell brings back-to-back Ivy League wins into Friday's game. The Big Red's recently defeated Dartmouth 15-10 to closeoutthe regular season.
*Kirst leads the Big Red in points (66),goals (45),and caused turnover (16). Long has a team-high 34 assists.
*On the other side of the court, Wyatt Knust and Matthew Tully have spent time in the cage. Knust saved 130 of 328 shotsencountered so farthis season, while Tully has stopped 57 of 211 attempts against him.
#ILPL
#FightOnPenn
|
