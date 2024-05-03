Stan Smith's Adidas tennis shoe story told in a new documentary





EXCLUSIVE: Millions of people have walked a mile in Stan Smith's shoes – from former President Obama to Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba and countless others. Tennis fans know the man behind the iconic Adidas brand as a Wimbledon and US Open champion, one of the greatest American players of all time. But the full story of Stan the man, his courageous activism and how he became synonymous with a hugely popular tennis shoe is told in the new documentary Who is Stan Smith? Long before Air Jordans, there were Stan Smiths. A Stan Smith Adidas tennis shoe in a shoe store in Munich, Germany. Fabian Nitschmann/photo alliance via Getty Images The film, directed by Danny Lee and executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Donald Dell, among others, opens Friday at the Nuart Theater in Los Angeles and May 10 at the Angelika Film Center in New York City. It is expanding to 50 markets through May, including Washington, DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Honolulu, San Francisco and more. We get our first look at the film in the clip above, a sequence that explains the origins of Smith's collaboration with Adidas. It is a strange story about a late-night meeting in a daring nightclub in Paris with Horst Dassler, son of the founder of Adidas. Stan Smith holds the trophy after winning Wimbledon in 1972. Getty Images Who is Stan Smith? explores “the trailblazing athlete who rose from one of the world's biggest tennis stars to a leading civil rights and AIDS activist as he blazed a trail with his namesake Adidas sneakers – the iconic shoe that has become a fashion statement for hip-hop. than 50 years of musicians and celebrities,” according to a synopsis of the documentary. “The film features extensive interviews with Stan Smith, his family and many of the world's most famous athletes and celebrities, including John McEnroe, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and Donald Dell… Who is Stan Smith? is a powerful and inspiring portrait of the man behind the shoe that became a movement.” Adidas originally launched the shoe in 1965 and linked the model to French tennis player Robert Haillet. About a decade later, the company tried to brand the shoes around a prominent American player. That's where Smit came in. “When I signed the contract, I thought it could be a three- or five-year contract,” Smith said during an appearance on the Sneakers Complex Podcast last year. “I was in the right place at the right time. They wanted to have a stronger presence in the United States. No one knew who Robert was [Haillet] was located in the United States. They knew this was a big market for them and that it was going to grow, and that's how it all happened.” Stan Smith Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup Who is Stan Smith? Produced by Uninterrupted, the athlete storytelling brand within The SpringHill Company, and produced in collaboration with CALICO. Independent distribution company Monkey Wrench Films is handling the theatrical release. The documentary is executive produced by LeBron James (Rush, Space Jam: A New Legacy), Outsider Carter (Rush, Space Jam: A New Legacy), Jamal Henderson (Rush, Space Jam: A New Legacy), Alexandra Dell (Arthur Ashe, Laces: the ultimate sneaker challenge), and Donald Dell (Tennis our way, Citizen Ashe). Watch the clip from the film above. As a bonus, you can watch the trailer for the documentary below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/video/who-is-stan-smith-documentary-clip-executive-producer-lebron-james/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos