Research shows that human noise has a negative impact on the survival and reproduction of crickets



Summary of design and workflow. (A) We exposed crickets as juveniles to no traffic noise or one of three amplitudes of traffic noise and then reassigned them to noise treatments as adults. (B) To transmit traffic noise at different amplitudes across treatments, we first leveled our traffic noise recordings to achieve more consistency in amplitude during playback. We then created three traffic noise tracks from this leveled recording, corresponding to 50 dBA, 60 dBA and 70 dBA respectively at one meter from the sound source. The songs still contain significant variation in spectral content over time, reflecting a diverse vehicle composition (see Supplementary Figure 1). (C) In adulthood, we tested 15 fitness-related traits. Credit: BMC Ecology and Evolution (2023). DOI: 10.1186/s12862-023-02190-2

As the sun sets and the sweltering heat gives way to a balmy evening, there is one sound that fills the air, both beloved and bothersome: the rhythmic symphony of chirping crickets. However, human-made noise can mask the harmony of the cricket song, leading researchers to wonder whether it also drowns out the melody. Researchers at the University of Denver evaluated the impact of human-generated noise on crickets. Invertebrates comprise over 95% of all animal species on Earth. At least 83% of land in the continental US is exposed to noise from vehicles, and 88% of people experience noise equivalent to constant rainfall. However, less than 4% of noise research on terrestrial organisms focuses on invertebrates. Researchers recently published the Results of this three-year study BMC Ecology and Evolution. Here are a few takeaways: Below certain noise levels, survival to adulthood decreased, and the number of offspring hatched depended on the combination of noise experiences a female had during the juvenile and adult stages.

For example, researchers exposed the crickets to four traffic noise levels commonly experienced in their natural habitat: silence, 50 decibels, 60 decibels and 70 decibels, noting that 55 decibels is equivalent to constant rainfall. Crickets raised in noise levels of 70 decibels (such as a busy street or a vacuum cleaner) were 35% less likely to survive to adulthood than crickets raised in silence. “Noise pollution was recently linked to a decline in arthropod abundance, which could have a drastic impact on entire ecological communities of interacting organisms,” said Robin Tinghitella, lead researcher of the study and associate professor of biology at DU. “Insects that communicate with each other using sounds can be affected by noise pollution, so we focused our work on field crickets, a group that uses aerial songs to communicate, lives near urban or urbanized environments and can easily hear traffic noise.” The research team analyzed the impact of noise pollution on fifteen characteristics of crickets and found that survival rate to adulthood and the number of offspring hatched were affected. Tinghitella suggests that human-generated noise causes stress in crickets. However, despite these effects, thirteen other measured traits did not change depending on noise exposure, indicating that crickets are learning to live with the constant noise of humans. Mark Mitchell, professor of zoological medicine at Louisiana State University, praised the study and highlighted the diversity and collaboration within the research team. He noted the importance of the findings for understanding the impact of human activities, such as traffic noise, on the immune and reproductive responses of invertebrates such as crickets. “The research provides important insight into the impact of anthropogenic activity (traffic noise) on the immune and reproductive responses of an invertebrate animal (cricket),” he said. “This research adds to the lack of evidence in this area and can be used to guide future planning.” More information:

Gabrielle T. Welsh et al., Consistent traffic noise affects few fitness-related traits in a field cricket, BMC Ecology and Evolution (2023). DOI: 10.1186/s12862-023-02190-2 Provided by Morris Animal Foundation Quote: Study shows human noise negatively impacts cricket survival and reproduction (2024, May 2), retrieved May 3, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-human-noise-negively -impacts-cricket.html This document is copyrighted. Except for fair dealing purposes for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

