Ohio State, Colorado headline the winners and losers of college football's transfer portal

RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

“I'm not going to switch.”

Those were the words of former Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain at the time speaking with “Well Off Media” during the Buffaloes' Pro Day in March.

Less than a month later, he entered the transfer portal.

While entering, McClain took a similar video take a shot in Colorado: “I feel like I just don't want to play for clicks,” McClain said. “I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that is going to develop players.”

McClain exemplifies what it means to be a top footballer in the age of the transfer portal, NIL money and social media. While some programs appear to be navigating what is called “free agency” in college football, other programs continue to struggle.

McClain represents one way of doing business in this environment, while the Ohio State Buckeyes represent another way.

That said, here's a look at my winners and losers from the spring football transfer portal window:

Portal winners:

State of Ohio: Nothing of substance was lost, only gained.

No program made more of an impression than the Ohio State Buckeyes during the winter transfer portal. After a spring game that revealed the prodigious talent who opted to return for the 2024 season (TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka), a standout freshman (Jeremiah Smith) and a number of impact transfers (Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Caleb Downs), Ryan Day has weathered a rough spring portal period with finesse.

At this time of year, the last time the portal opens to allow student transfers to move freely, many programs are trying to accommodate their needs, including adding depth due to unexpected portal entries. That said, continuity of both staff and roster is a luxury.

Day and the Buckeyes enter the summer healthy and more talented at quarterback, running back, safety and offensive line than they are in 2023, which bodes well for their future.

State of Kansas: Dylan Edwards added to the backfield with Avery Johnson and DJ Giddens.

With the addition of former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, Chris Klieman's Kansas State team will once again have the necessary speed and versatility in the backfield to take advantage of their old-school, run-oriented offense.

Johnson, who succeeded Howard as the starter in Manhattan, is one of the most capable dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12. The 2023 Pop Tarts Bowl MVP put that on a calling card, Avery becoming K-State's first true freshman quarterback to start and win a bowl game. He received Big 12 Offensive Freshman Honorable Mention honors despite making just two starts and appearing in eight games last season. Meanwhile, DJ Giddens enjoyed a breakout year, rushing for 1,223 yards as a sophomore while averaging 5.5 yards per rush as a sophomore.

Edwards has the kind of talent that could lead to him being as productive as Giddens was last year, though he didn't show much in 2023 in Colorado. Aside from an excellent first game, five catches for 135 yards with three touchdowns against No. 17 Texas, Christian Edwards struggled to secure the ball behind a terrible offensive line. In 2023, he never rushed for more than 57 yards in a game and managed to fumble the ball three times in CU's last 11 games.

Edwards will get a chance to reset at a program that expects to compete for the Big 12 title and prepare for a meet against his former team, Colorado, on Oct. 12.

Ohio State & Georgia in RJ Youngs winners in the transfer portal

Georgia: Filled a need at QB.

The addition of Jaden Rashada fills a void left by the departure of former five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff to Kentucky.

In Rashada, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and OC Mike Bobo got a player who started games at Arizona State and showed the skill that led to his boisterous recruiting trail, which started with a commitment to Florida for $13 million. The checks bounced and later led to games in Phoenix, and now Athens.

A former four-star recruit, Rashada threw for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in three games as a Sun Devil.

At worst, Rashada will sit behind Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton in 2024 and have the opportunity to either compete for the starting job in 2025 or opt to re-enter the portal in December.

Oklahoma: Filled a need at WR

The Sooners have found their answer to what Andrel Anthony added in the form of a deep threat in 2023 with Deion Burks, it seems. In OU's spring game, Burks blasted with five catches for 174 yards, including a 50-yard catch-and-run pass from sophomore Jackson Arnold.

While the Sooners return wide receiver Nic Anderson, Gavin Freeman's decision to enter the transfer portal makes Burks' addition more valuable. Freeman was expected to become one of the program's most reliable wide outs following the departure of Drake Stoops to the NFL.

Now coordinators Joe Jon Finley and Seth Littrel will have to find another set of capable hands and more ways to get the ball to Burks in their first seasons as co-offensive coordinators.

Portal losers:

Colorado: We've seen this movie before.

Coach Prime and Colorado's unconventional recruiting tactics

For the second year in a row, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders' Colorado program is dominating the spring transfer portal coverage. Last year the sheer number of players coming and going was a big talking point. This year's high-profile exits have raised eyebrows.

Along with Edwards, who played for Coach Prime in his youth, former AAC Freshman of the Year Alton McCaskill, former Jackson State standout Sy'veon Wilkerson, McClain and starter Omarion Cooper all entered the portal.

That's three starters, three running backs and two cornerbacks among the 36 players likely to enroll elsewhere this fall. The Buffaloes picked up a pair of castoffs from Ohio State in running back Dallan Hayden and tight end Sam Hart, and strengthened the offensive line with the addition of former Texas Longhorn Payton Kirkland.

But Colorado fans are still waiting to see how Prime's roster management strategy translates into wins. The program finished 4-8 last year. The offensive line gave up over 50 sacks and had the starting QB's back broken.

This year, many hoped that what Ohio State had accomplished by building a formidable roster through the portal was possible for Colorado. That has not been the case.

RJ Young is a National College Football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “ The number one college football show. Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young And subscribe to “The Number One College Football Show” on YouTube .