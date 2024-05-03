The Panthers season comes to a close during the A-10 semifinals





AMHERST, Mass. The High Point men's lacrosse team competed in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday evening. The Panthers came down to the wire in the final seconds of the game against the Richmond Spiders and fell one goal short, 11-10. “I was really proud of the way our guys competed tonight and this season,” said Head Coach Jon Torpey declared. “I am truly blessed to coach the most amazing group of guys and work with such a great staff. Our seniors have given us their heart and soul over the last four to five years and it has been an honor to have a sideline with to share with them. One remarkable thing about our culture/program that we have here is the fact that since the beginning of our program we have never had a problem with a parent, and on the contrary, they have all become good friends of our staff, and we never had anyone graduate either That doesn't feel like a son I'm the luckiest man in the world Even though it's hard to see them go out like that, I wouldn't trade the time we had together for anything I can't thank you enough for improving HPU, our program and myself.” Location:Garber Field

Score:No. 3 seed High Point 10, No. 2 seed Richmond 11

Facts:Highlight (9-6, 3-2), Richmond (10-5, 4-1) Richmond got off to a strong start in the first quarter and led 4-0, leaving HPU scoreless in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Panthers were held to five shots while the Spiders recorded two saves. A beast was awakened by the Panthers in the second quarter. Dominating in attack, five goals in the space of 13 minutes tied the game at five. All five goals were scored by five different players including Jack Sawyer , Ryan Hynes , Matt Lutzel , Tyler Baird And Jack VanOverbeke . After a draw at the half, the remainder of the match remained close with four more draws before the final horn. Sawyer started the third quarter with a quick goal after the initial face-off win Collin Hoben . Richmond replied after three minutes to make it six. Before the end of the third quarter, both teams scored another goal Nick Murphy scored his first of the game after being left wide open. Brayden Mayea took the lead in the fourth quarter and made it 8-7 after shooting between the goalkeepers' legs. He later leveled the match at nine with another nasty goal. The match was tied with two minutes to go. The Spiders scored a goal to go ahead 10-9 at 1:54. With plenty of time left on the clock, Sawyer's equalizer was shot wide. Richmond took advantage of a High Point turnover and scored a goal after 14 seconds. Hoben didn't give up, won the face-off and raced down the field to bring the Panthers back within one point with nine seconds left. The Panthers won the final face-off of the game and were unable to make a shot to tie the game. Overall, High Point dominated the faceoff 17-25, led by Hoben with 14 wins of his own. This concludes the Panthers 2024 season, finishing with a 9-7 overall record and a 3-2 conference record. #GoHPU x #A10MLAX

