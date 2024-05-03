Oregon Football is battling the Texas Longhorns for the five-star Florida Wide Receiver





Oregon football fans got a shock this week when rumors of five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson reversing his commitment to Texas began gaining traction on social media. As the spring transfer window closes and teams shift their focus to recruiting high school prospects, the importance of retaining key commitments has only increased. Wilson earned his status as a five-star prospect with 247 Sports last month. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver from the Class of 2025 hails from Tampa, Florida and is a hot commodity in this year's cycle as teams look to add firepower at one of the game's most important positions. Wilson has offers from virtually every major program, including Auburn, Miami, Florida, Texas and Oregon, his current commitment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during the Oregon Ducks Spring Game on Saturday, April 27. Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA As a junior at Tampa Bay Tech, Wilson recorded 49 receptions for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games, proving his worth early and often for Tampa Bay Tech. Now he's shifting his focus to the collegiate level, where a plethora of big-name teams are vying for his services. Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach Jeff Banks visited Wilson in Tampa and the promising receiver reportedly loves what Texas has accomplished in turning players pro and winning games on the field, per Charlie Williams of Inside Texas , A receiver of Wilson's size at his age has the intangibles and production to have college teams salivating over what he could do for their programs, leading to planned visits to Miami, Florida and Oregon this summer. Dan Lanning has made no bones about his commitment to bringing in the best talent available and Wilson is certainly at the top of his list this year. With so many variables in player recruitment, there is little way of knowing where he will end up, but Duck fans can rest easy knowing the Oregon staff is hard at work bringing him to Eugene. RELATED: Big Ten Conference Football Championship Odds After College Football Spring Games RELATED: Oregon Basketball Schedule: Big Ten Conference releases opponents RELATED: Oregon Football News: Ben Roberts, Collin Gill enter transfer portal

