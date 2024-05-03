Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka organize final rematch of Madrid Open | Tennis





Iga Swiatek made light work of Madison Keys on Thursday to book a rematch with Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Madrid Open. Top seed Swiatek defeated her American opponent 6-1, 6-3 in just 70 minutes in their semi-final on Thursday. She now gets a chance for revenge for last year's defeat to Sabalenka, who rallied from a set and collapsed to leave fourth seed Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Heading into the match having won two of their last three meetings, Swiatek Keys dominated from the start, wrapping up the opener in 30 minutes against the 18th seed, who defeated Ons Jabeur in the last eight. The world number 1 broke early in the second set to take a 5-3 lead before breaking again to secure a dominant victory. I feel very good, said Swiatek, who lost 63, 36, 63 to Sabalenka in last year's final. I didn't really think about what happened last year. But repeating this result is great. In two days I have the chance to play a nice match. So it's really exciting. Overall I am satisfied with the whole tournament. In the second semi-final, Rybakina looked on course for a comprehensive victory after winning the first set 6-1 and breaking the second set. But while serving for the match, Sabalenka changed the momentum by breaking. The defending champion then held serve to love before breaking serve again to set up a decider. Aryna Sabalenka endured an epic battle with Elena Rybakina to reach the final. Photo: Chema Moya/EPA The third set went all the way to a tiebreak and Sabalenka raced to a 5-1 lead before earning three match points at a 6-3 lead. Rybakina dug in to save the first two, but an unstoppable serve sent her opponent over the line. It's definitely going to be a great battle. We always fought as hard as we can, Sabalenka said of her rematch with Swiatek. They are always incredible matches. I'm really looking forward to this final. I'm going to do everything I can to achieve this victory. In the men's draw Daniil Medvedev retired after one set of his quarterfinal Use Lehecka, joining Jannik Sinner who withdrew due to injury. Lehecka won the first set 6-4, with Medvedev having problems with his right thigh. The Russian sought treatment on his leg as he led the set 3-2 and again took a 4-3 lead. skip the newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the last seven days and a heads up for the weekend action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion Lehecka took over when he broke Medvedev's serve in the ninth game on his way to winning the final three games of the day, when his opponent retired before the second set could begin. Hard to say because when I stretch I don't feel anything, but when I move I basically can't move, Medvedev reportedly told his trainer from the court. It's never easy in a match like this, Lehecka said after the match. If I had to choose how to win this match, it wouldn't be this way. The Czech hit two aces and won 15 of his 16 first serve points as he advanced to his first ATP Masters semi-final, where he will face Flix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian was given a bye when Sinner withdrew before their last eight meeting with a hip problem. In the other semi-final, Andrey Rublev, who eliminated Carlos Alcaraz, will face American Taylor Fritz.

