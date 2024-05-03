News – Hockey Australia





Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Galloway as a member of the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Galloway, a lifelong hockey player from Tasmania, completes a nine-member board and joins with a decade of experience as a professional board member, having held various committee positions including chairman of the Australian Authorized Deposit Institution, Bank of us. In addition to serving as director of HA, Galloway will leverage her extensive experience in cybersecurity, finance and business, taking the lead as chief financial officer and chair of the Finance, Audit & Risk Management Committee. After joining the Singapore Hockey Federation Board in 2015, Galloway returned to the field in Hobart and played in the Masters category. He has since developed a passion for improving issues at the grassroots level of hockey in Australia. “I am passionate about contributing to hockey in Australia. This is an opportunity to make an impact on the sport and its future in this country, especially in the run-up to the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane,” said Galloway. “I believe participation needs to grow and it is important that we retain players from all states and territories throughout their life journey. “I am committed to driving investment in our sport and I look forward to working with Hockey Australia to expand our connection with the community and create substantial growth.” Hockey Australia President Ross Sudano welcomed Galloway's appointment. “We are delighted that Helen will be joining our nine-member board. The board has a wide range of experiences and skills, and a shared passion for hockey and the development of our sport across Australia. We share the same vision to ensure that hockey is a favorite sport for parents and their children.” Hockey Tasmania chairman Glenn Lucas has backed Galloway's appointment. “It is fantastic that a Tasmanian with significant administrative experience has given up her time to help advance hockey in Australia, especially at the grassroots level.” Galloway joins Ross Sudano (President), Pat Hall (Vice President), Brent Clark, Max Diamond, Colin Murphy, Sally Carbon, Craig Roberts and Joanne Scanlon.

