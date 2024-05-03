The Oracle of Omaha in photos





Investor Warren Buffett answers questions from reporters during a press conference to announce that Walt Disney will purchase Capital Cities/ABC on July 31, 1995. Mark Cardwell, Reuters Shareholders pose with a stand-up illustration of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett during the 2019 annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. Johannes Eisele, AFP/Getty Images Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and financier Warren Buffett arrive by helicopter for a conference for world business leaders in Waddesdon in Buckinghamshire, September 23, 2002. A group of 80 business leaders and financiers were invited to attend the two-day private meeting on Monday. , hosted by Warren Buffett's NetJets Europe company, to discuss economic and political concerns, including the implications of war with Iraq. Reuters Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett plays table tennis with a world champion using a giant paddle during the annual Berkshire Hathaway weekend in Omaha on May 2, 2010. Buffett has come a long way in convincing tens of thousands of shareholders and others attending Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Inc attended. that his $5 billion bet on Goldman Sachs Group Inc is here to stay. Rick Wilking, REUTERS Richard Harmon, a shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, poses in an opening in a wall behind a picture frame with a photo of Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett, during the company's annual meeting in Omaha on May 4, 2013. Buffett and the board of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are in “complete agreement” on who should be the company's next CEO, he said Saturday at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting. Rick Wilking, REUTERS Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, throws a newspaper during a trade show competition at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 3, 2014. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that quarterly profit fell 4 percent, which fell short to analysts' expectations. income from insurance operations declined and bad weather disrupted shipping at the BNSF Railway unit. Rick Wilking, REUTERS A shareholder poses with a standing photo of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett during the 2019 annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. Johannes Eisele, AFP/Getty Images Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (R) shows his friend Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates the ropes of newspaper throwing ahead of Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 2, 2015. Rick Wilking, REUTERS Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, enjoys an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 6, 2017. Rick Wilking, REUTERS Billionaire investor Warren Buffett speaks at an event called “Detroit Homecoming” on September 18, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The goal of the invitation-only Detroit expat event is to give the group an opportunity to reconnect, reinvest and reinvent with their hometown. The topic of Buffet's conversation was: “Why I'm optimistic about Detroit.” Bill Pugliano, Getty Images Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, heads to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's richest and most powerful figures from media, finance, technology and politics gather at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and billionaire Warren Buffett talks with athletic director and former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne prior to the game with the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on November 7, 2009. Bruce Thorson-USA PRESSWIRE, USA TODAY Sports Investor Warren Buffett lectures on his business philosophy to graduate students during the Fall 2003 MBA Symposium on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee. Paul Efird, News Sentinel/USA TODAY Network During a photo session with Jim Clayton, left, Warren Buffett took out his wallet, handed it to Clayton and joked, “It's a little lighter now.” Buffett was in town to tour the Clayton Homes factory and meet Jim and Kevin Clayton after they bought the company in 2003. Michael Patrick, News Sentinel/USA TODAY Network Omaha businessman Warren Buffett watches the first half game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Villanova Wildcats at CHI Health Center Omaha on January 7, 2020. Steven Branscombe, USA TODAY Sports Warren Buffett wears a Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh (93) as he shakes hands with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross before the game with the Bills at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 27, 2015. The Dolphins were in the first round selected 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024 and owner Stephen Ross was suspended until mid-October and fined $1.5 million for harming the integrity of the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday. The punishments largely surround the Dolphinsi flirtation with quarterback Tom Brady and not only before the 2021 season, when Brady was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but extend to the 2019-20 season, when he was with the New England Patriots. Allen Eyestone, Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK Warren Buffett (L), chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., walks with his wife Astrid at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at Sun Valley Resort on July 12, 2014 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Scott Olson, Getty Images Glenn Close and Warren Buffett perform on stage at the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit on October 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi, Getty Images for FORTUNE Warren Buffett speaks at 'A Conversation with Warren Buffett' in Washington, DC on September 19, 2013. H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY Warren Buffett lives in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1950. Warren Buffett has a large collection of Nebraska Cornhusker paraphernalia. “I've always loved sports. I haven't been very good at them. I've been redshirting for 61 years now,” Buffett said. Eric Francis, for USA TODAY

