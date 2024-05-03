Who was Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker, who died aged 20? | Cricket news





Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker has passed away at the age of 20.

Baker was found dead by a friend in his apartment after not answering his phone.

The youngster has made two County appearances this season and on Wednesday he had taken three for 66 in the first innings of Worcestershire's four-day 2nd XI Championship match against Somerset at Bromsgrove School. Baker made his first-class debut in 2021 and played 47 matches across all formats, taking 70 wickets. Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was just 20 years old. The love and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Josh's family and friends at this time. https://t.co/p5C9G0apV0 pic.twitter.com/DNNOnG4Gy7 —Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) May 2, 2024 Baker was born in Redditch, came through the ranks at New Road and represented England at U-19 level. He signed a three-year contract last year after recovering from a back injury suffered in 2022, and played five Championship games to help Worcestershire gain promotion from Championship Division Two. In a club statement, Worcestershire said they are 'heartbroken' by the 20-year-old's death, describing him in a tribute as having a 'vivid spirit and infectious enthusiasm'. Josh Baker has three wickets to spare in their match against Somerset today. To follow https://t.co/NEBX7AV4EM pic.twitter.com/zGWvxxzDjW —Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) May 1, 2024 “More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met,” the Club said. “His warmth, kindness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a real asset to his family and a beloved member of our team.” Worcestershire chief executive, former England spinner Ashley Giles, offered a personal message. “The news of Josh's passing has devastated us all. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricketing family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends,” Giles said. In 2022, Baker conceded 34 runs in one off Ben Stokes, during a match between Worcestershire and Durham. Stokes later texted Baker on WhatsApp, saying: “Let today decide the rest of your season.” 'You have serious potential and [I] I think you'll go a long way,” Stokes added. “The most important opinion comes from the boys in your dressing room and they will always have your back. This is coming from someone who was meeeeeeled in a T20 World Cup final. The England Cricket Board (ECB) said it was 'very sad to hear of Baker's passing. “This is devastating news. Our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to all who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC.” Rob Key, ECB director of men's cricket, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to Josh's entire family.”

