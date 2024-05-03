13-year-old girl from Secunderabad braves 45 fractures, fate for script dream TT story







The bespectacled, home-schooled girl was drawn to the sport after watching her elder brother Vijaytej, 20, play tennis and travel for tournaments. But given her condition – unlike other teenagers her age, for Vijaya, a fall doesn't just mean a bruised knee or a scraped elbow, but a fracture – her father Vijay Bhaskar Raju introduced Vijaya to TT at home.

“She suffered fractures even during childbirth as doctors were unaware that she was already suffering from the disease,” says Bhaskar, a defense accountant, recalling daughter Vijaya's pre-birth scan, which showed weak bones.

Vijaya suffered most of her fractures while crawling as a toddler. “Her body weight rested on her hands. Now she uses several wheelchairs at home and for play. While changing wheelchairs, she fell a few times and broke her legs and hands. She often slipped in the bath and broke her legs.” adds Bhaskar. HYDERABAD: Even before she was born, scans showed several 'bends' Vijaya Deepika Gangapatnam's bones. Her father says the 13-year-old is like “glass” because of the brittle bone disease that affects 45 fractions up to now. Yet her life seems to contain more steel than glass as she turns the tables on fate to become a star para table tennis player: she was the youngest to win a medal at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Championship in Indore last March. , the girl from Secunderabad took silver in singles and bronze in doubles.The bespectacled, home-schooled girl was drawn to the sport after watching her elder brother Vijaytej, 20, play tennis and travel for tournaments. But given her condition – unlike other teenagers her age, for Vijaya, a fall doesn't just mean a bruised knee or a scraped elbow, but a fracture – her father Vijay Bhaskar Raju introduced Vijaya to TT at home.“She suffered fractures even during childbirth as doctors were unaware that she was already suffering from the disease,” says Bhaskar, a defense accountant, recalling daughter Vijaya's pre-birth scan, which showed weak bones.Vijaya suffered most of her fractures while crawling as a toddler. “Her body weight rested on her hands. Now she uses several wheelchairs at home and for play. While changing wheelchairs, she fell a few times and broke her legs and hands. She often slipped in the bath and broke her legs.” adds Bhaskar. We have to take care of her like glass: Vijaya's father

It was an ordeal for Vijaya to walk until she turned seven and her fractures affected her hip and knee operations . These affected her movements, requiring assistance for most daily chores. We have to take care of her like glass, says Bhaskar.

Unlike other teenagers, Vijaya is unable to attend school due to her multiple surgeries and the risk of further injury. My parents and brother support me enormously. They teach me at home. I plan to take my Class X exams through open school this year or next year, she says.

Mother Aruna recalls that one of Vijaya's fractures occurred when she fell while trying to reach an upper berth on a train. They were traveling to one of the Vijaytej tennis tournaments. We always carry crepe bandages and painkillers with us, says Aruna.

While Vijaytej appeared on the field, Vijaya sat down at the table. In Indore, where she took second spot, she lost only to Bhavina Patel, the silver medalist at the 2020 Paralympic Games . Vijaya now to dream of representing India and winning a medal at the Paralympic Games.

Bhaskar outlined the challenges. Traveling is expensive and we are looking for sponsors to make her dream come true, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/13-year-old-secunderabad-girl-defies-45-fractures-fate-to-script-dream-tt-tale/articleshow/109800578.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos