Usereau named Freshman of the Year as Titans earn five All-Conference Honors

BIG WEST RELEASE

IRVINE, California –

The Big West Conference announced its 2024 annual awards Thursday and the Titans were represented by three different players. Josie Usereau received one of the highest honors when she was named Big West Freshman of the Year and named to the All-Conference First Team in singles and the All-Conference Second Team in doubles. See Myoung another freshman was named to the first team in singles and second team in doubles with her partner Josie Usereau . Natalie Duffy received an honorable mention in singles. This marked the third time in program history that the Titans had two players named to the All-Big West First Team and the first time since the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Josie Usereau was only the second Titan to ever be named Freshman of the Year. Genevieve Zeidan was the only other student-athlete to win the award for the Titans in 2018. Usereau was 13-6 in singles for the season (10-6 at No. 1 singles/3-0 at No. 2 singles), where she led the Titans lineup for most of the season. She went 5-4 in Big West play and 2-0 at the Big West Conference tournament. Usereau was 12-8 overall in doubles this year, her main combination ranking first with See Myoung where they went 10-7 overall. She was the only Titan to be named Big West Player of the Week this season after her game against LMU, where she was 2-0 against the Lions. Usereau also had a big fall as she finished second in singles at the Dennis Riza Classic and reached the quarterfinals of the ITA West Intercollegiate Championship.

See Myoung was named to the All-Big West First Team in singles and the All-Big West Second Team in doubles. Myoung was 12-9 overall in singles match play (2-1 at No. 1/8-7 at No. 2/2-1 at No. 3), where she played the top three. She was 6-3 in conference play and went 1-1 at the Big West Tournament. Myoung was 13-9 overall in doubles. She primarily teamed with Jose Usereau, where they went 10-7 overall at the No. 1 spot. She was also 2-0 with it Natalie Duffy and 1-2 with Maria Nikitash .

Natalie Duffy was named a Big West Honorable Mention to cap off her Titans career. Duffy was previously named to the All-Second Team in singles last year and an honorable mention in doubles in 2022. Duffy led the Titans overall with a 16-7 record in singles, where she played the top four positions . She went 1-1 at No. 1 singles, 1-1 at No. 2 singles, 10-4 at No. 3 singles and 4-1 at No. 4 singles. Duffy was 6-3 in conference play and went 2-1 overall in singles at the Big West Conference Tournament. She went 13-9 overall in doubles this season. She played primarily No. 2 doubles Maria Nikitash where she was 6-5 but also went 2-0 See Myoung 2-0 with Josie Usereau and 3-3 with Kaytlin Taylor .

The Titans had just one senior on the team this year, the second team in program history to make the Big West Championship game. The Titans fell just a few games short of winning their first Big West title after falling 4-3 in the championship game to Cal Poly.

SUPPORT THE TITANS!

Fans can purchase tickets to various Cal State Fullerton athletic events by visiting FullertonTitansTickets.com. The Athletic Ticket Office can also be reached by phone at 657-278-2783 or by email at [email protected]. The ticket office is located in the Titan House on Gymnasium Drive on the east side of the Intramural Fields and is open Monday and Friday from 10am to 4pm PT.

FOLLOW THE TITANS!

Fans can stay up to date with the latest Titan Athletics news by following us on Facebook (Facebook/FullertonTitans), Twitter (@FullertonTitans) and Instagram (FullertonTitans). In addition, the women's tennis team has established its own Twitter (@FullertonWTEN) and Instagram accounts (@fullertonwten).

WATCH THE TITANS ON ESPN+

Titans fans can now watch every home event exclusively on ESPN+. Cal State Fullerton has built a premier production studio to provide viewers with ESPN quality production for all games at Titan Stadium. Additionally, all schools in the Big West Conference are committed to producing ESPN quality streams that allow fans to watch the Titans on ESPN+ for all road conference games.