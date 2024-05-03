Sports
Usereau named Freshman of the Year as Titans earn five All-Conference Honors
IRVINE, California –
The Big West Conference announced its 2024 annual awards Thursday and the Titans were represented by three different players. Josie Usereau received one of the highest honors when she was named Big West Freshman of the Year and named to the All-Conference First Team in singles and the All-Conference Second Team in doubles. See Myoung another freshman was named to the first team in singles and second team in doubles with her partner Josie Usereau. Natalie Duffy received an honorable mention in singles. This marked the third time in program history that the Titans had two players named to the All-Big West First Team and the first time since the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Josie Usereau was only the second Titan to ever be named Freshman of the Year. Genevieve Zeidan was the only other student-athlete to win the award for the Titans in 2018. Usereau was 13-6 in singles for the season (10-6 at No. 1 singles/3-0 at No. 2 singles), where she led the Titans lineup for most of the season. She went 5-4 in Big West play and 2-0 at the Big West Conference tournament. Usereau was 12-8 overall in doubles this year, her main combination ranking first with See Myoung where they went 10-7 overall. She was the only Titan to be named Big West Player of the Week this season after her game against LMU, where she was 2-0 against the Lions. Usereau also had a big fall as she finished second in singles at the Dennis Riza Classic and reached the quarterfinals of the ITA West Intercollegiate Championship.
See Myoung was named to the All-Big West First Team in singles and the All-Big West Second Team in doubles. Myoung was 12-9 overall in singles match play (2-1 at No. 1/8-7 at No. 2/2-1 at No. 3), where she played the top three. She was 6-3 in conference play and went 1-1 at the Big West Tournament. Myoung was 13-9 overall in doubles. She primarily teamed with Jose Usereau, where they went 10-7 overall at the No. 1 spot. She was also 2-0 with it Natalie Duffy and 1-2 with Maria Nikitash.
Natalie Duffy was named a Big West Honorable Mention to cap off her Titans career. Duffy was previously named to the All-Second Team in singles last year and an honorable mention in doubles in 2022. Duffy led the Titans overall with a 16-7 record in singles, where she played the top four positions . She went 1-1 at No. 1 singles, 1-1 at No. 2 singles, 10-4 at No. 3 singles and 4-1 at No. 4 singles. Duffy was 6-3 in conference play and went 2-1 overall in singles at the Big West Conference Tournament. She went 13-9 overall in doubles this season. She played primarily No. 2 doubles Maria Nikitash where she was 6-5 but also went 2-0 See Myoung2-0 with Josie Usereauand 3-3 with Kaytlin Taylor.
The Titans had just one senior on the team this year, the second team in program history to make the Big West Championship game. The Titans fell just a few games short of winning their first Big West title after falling 4-3 in the championship game to Cal Poly.
SUPPORT THE TITANS!
Fans can purchase tickets to various Cal State Fullerton athletic events by visiting FullertonTitansTickets.com. The Athletic Ticket Office can also be reached by phone at 657-278-2783 or by email at [email protected]. The ticket office is located in the Titan House on Gymnasium Drive on the east side of the Intramural Fields and is open Monday and Friday from 10am to 4pm PT.
FOLLOW THE TITANS!
Fans can stay up to date with the latest Titan Athletics news by following us on Facebook (Facebook/FullertonTitans), Twitter (@FullertonTitans) and Instagram (FullertonTitans). In addition, the women's tennis team has established its own Twitter (@FullertonWTEN) and Instagram accounts (@fullertonwten).
WATCH THE TITANS ON ESPN+
Titans fans can now watch every home event exclusively on ESPN+. Cal State Fullerton has built a premier production studio to provide viewers with ESPN quality production for all games at Titan Stadium. Additionally, all schools in the Big West Conference are committed to producing ESPN quality streams that allow fans to watch the Titans on ESPN+ for all road conference games.
|
Sources
2/ https://fullertontitans.com/news/2024/5/2/womens-tennis-usereau-named-freshman-of-the-year-as-titans-garner-five-all-conference-honors.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tiger Woods to compete in US Open after USGA grants special exemption
- Drew Barrymore to take center stage in CBS' new Hollywood Squares
- Usereau named Freshman of the Year as Titans earn five All-Conference Honors
- Janet Borden, Inc.: Martin Parr: Faux Parr Fashion
- Apple's May 2024 iPad event needs to be about more than improved specs
- Jokowi meets Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture and National Police Chief to discuss handling of Mount Ruang eruption
- Bruce Willis' Daughter Gives Health Update, Shares Celebrity Parents' Advice on Working in Hollywood
- UK weather: New Met Office storm warning for most of England and Wales after lightning and heavy rain | uk news
- Antitrust lawsuit puts Google and Big Tech's future in jeopardy
- Global Fund extends vital support to Sudan amid ongoing conflict – News Releases
- Michael Cohens appeals and potential new fines: Key points from the Trump trial, day 10 | Donald Trump trial
- Yes, Bhansali had offered a role to Imran Abbas in 'Heeramandi'