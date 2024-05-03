Mark Strobel named new head coach at St. Thomas Academy





MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., May 2, 2024 Saint Thomas Academy announced today that its next head hockey coach will be Mark Strobel, who has coached at the junior and collegiate levels for more than a decade and previously played for the minor league teams of the New Jersey Devils, Team USA, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers and the Hill Murray Pioneers. “We are pleased to welcome Coach Strobel to the Saint Thomas Academy community,” said Brian Ragatz ’98, president of Saint Thomas Academy. “He has championship status and experience at the next level, which will strengthen our hockey program and benefit our student-athletes, especially those with aspirations to compete beyond high school.” In addition to being the head hockey coach, Strobel will be a regular on campus, working on advancement, admissions and alumni relations to build relationships with the cadets' past, present and future. Strobel most recently spent five years as associate head coach for the University of Wisconsin-Madison men's hockey program, helping the team capture its first Big Ten regular-season title (the first in 21 years during the 2020 season -2021). Previously, he was associate head coach for Ohio State for two years, where he helped the Buckeyes reach the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament each year and laid the foundation for the Buckeyes' appearance in the Frozen Four in 2018. Strobel was previously coached the University of Minnesota-Duluth, the Twin Cities Vulcans of the USHL, the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Colorado College. Strobel played four years of college hockey for UW-Madison, serving as team captain in both his junior and senior years. The Badgers reached the NCAA Tournament each of his four years, including in 1992 when the team played in the Frozen Four and finished second. In 1995, his team won the WCHA title and Strobel was named All-WCHA honorable mention and secured a spot on the all-tournament team. He also won the Fenton Kelsey Jr. that year. Most Competitive Award from Wisconsin. In 1993, he helped Team USA to a fourth-place finish at the IIHF World Junior Championship. After college, Strobel was signed by the New Jersey Devils and spent two years with the club's minor league affiliates. Strobel is a member of USA Hockey, the Christian Business Men's Connection, the American Hockey Coaches Association, the NHLCA and Hockey Ministries International. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in history. About Saint Thomas Academy

Founded in 1885, Saint Thomas Academy is an all-male, preparatory, Catholic, military/leadership school dedicated to preparing young men to succeed in college and in life. The Academy challenges its students in grades six through twelve to excel academically, spiritually, morally and physically, both inside and outside the classroom. It is fully accredited by the Independent Schools Association of the Central States and is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools, the Minnesota Association of Independent Schools, and the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States (AMCSUS). For more information, please visit cadets.com.

