Johnson and Baracani lead baseball to 7-1 victory over Maine





Next game: University of Maine 3-5-2024 | 12:00 noon Be able to. 03 (Fri) / 12:00 University of Maine History BALTIMORE– Luke Johnson allowed just one run in 6.2 innings of work, and Dawson Baracani went 3-for-5 with two RBI as the UMBC Baseball team defeated visiting Maine 7-1 on Thursday afternoon. Matthew Best , Dirk Paris And Luke Trythal also had RBI, while Sam Daniels allowed just one baserunner in the final 2.1 innings of work. Kyle Eddington had a multi-hit game, and Anthony Swenda reached base in all five at bats without recording an at-bat, walked three and was hit twice by a pitch. Danny Wyatt was also hit by a pair of pitches, in addition to scoring a single and a run scored. How it happened: Maine immediately threatened, putting runners on the corners with no outs, but Johnson induced a 5-4-3 double play that kept the runner on third base, then got a grounder to first to escape the first scoreless inning.

UMBC (19-19, 9-7 AE) went up 1-0 in the first inning when Baracni hit a leadoff single and eventually reached third base on a pair of one-out walks

Trythall then lofted a sacrifice fly to deep left to plate Baracani

The Black Bears loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first inning, but Matt Ryan reached over the fence in foul territory in left field and made a fantastic grab to end the inning

After Johnson got an inning-ending double play in the top of the fourth, the Retrievers exploded for four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Wyatt scored all the way from first base on a Paris one out double that made it 2-0, and Eddington followed with a single to put runners on the corners.

Baracani then singled to Paris to make it 3-0, and UMBC added two more on a run-scoring wild pitch and a run-scoring passed ball to increase the score to 5-0.

It was 6-0 in the fifth when Baracani's two-out bloop fell to right center and Paris scored from second.

Maine got a leadoff triple in the sixth, but Paris made a perfect throw from right field on a flyout to plate the runner

Best made it 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning when he drove in Ryan with a grounder

The Black Bears scored their only run on a two-out single in the seventh, ending Johnson's day, Daniels came in and hit the first batter, but retired the next seven in order to end the game. Due to expected rain on Friday and UMBC hosting the America East Track & Field Championships during the day Friday through Sunday, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday at noon and 8 p.m.

