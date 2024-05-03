WATCH: Josh Baker's 3-wicket haul against Somerset as cricket world mourns 20-year-old cricketer's sad demise





In what comes as shocking news for cricket fans around the world, the 20-year-old Worcestershire spinner Jos Bakker died under mysterious circumstances. As reported by Daily Mail, the spinner was found dead in his flat after failing to appear on Day 3 of his team's match against Somerset. He did not answer calls from his mate, prompting him to visit Baker's flat, where he was found dead. There is no official confirmation about the reason behind Baker's sudden death. Baker made his first-class debut for Worcestershire in July 2021, representing England at Under-19 level. Baker had an excellent day with the ball a day before his death, taking a three-wicket haul against Somerset. The match between Worcestershire and Somerset was abandoned and announced as a draw following the tragic news. Worcestershire County Cricket Club released a statement confirming the sad passing of Josh Baker, while also asking for privacy during the sensitive period. Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was just 20 years old. Josh turned professional at the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, friendliness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true asset to his family and a beloved member of our team. During this extremely difficult time, the Club is committed to supporting Josh's family, friends and colleagues. We are united in our grief and determined to honor his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was. Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The Club, along with Josh's family, requests that privacy be respected as we mourn this immense loss. No further comment will be made during this sensitive period, the statement said. CEO of Worcestershire, former England spinner Ashley Giles, also expressed his sadness at the sad passing of Josh Baker. “The news of Josh's passing has devastated us all. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricketing family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends,” said Ashley Giles.

