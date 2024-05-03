Johnson leads Pac-12 men's tennis honors





SAN RAMON, California. Spencer Johnson of the UCLA men's tennis team was named Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year by the conference on Thursday. The freshman was also one of three Bruins to receive All-Conference recognition. of the UCLA men's tennis team was named Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year by the conference on Thursday. The freshman was also one of three Bruins to receive All-Conference recognition. Johnson became the sixth UCLA men's tennis player to earn the newcomer award and the first since Keegan Smith in 2018. Johnson and redshirt senior Govind Nanda were voted to the All-Conference first team as a junior Alexander Hoogmartens made the second team. Johnson leads the Bruins with a 23-6 record in singles, as well as a 21-8 record in doubles. He was a perfect 4-0 in Pac-12 singles, with all of those decisions made on Court 2. Johnson was the last man standing in 4-3 wins over Pepperdine (Feb. 18) and against No. 10 Harvard. He also defeated No. 47 Samir Banerjee of 19th-ranked Stanford 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) for the tying third point of another 4-3 win (April 12). That was Johnson's fifth singles win by as many chances. He is 6-2 in those opportunities overall. On the double sides, Johnson and Emon van Loben Sels have taken over the top spot in the lineup and currently boast a 17-5 record. The pair has achieved five doubles points. Nanda joins Johnson in the first team, who has held the top spot in singles in every match he has played. As a result, he has recorded four wins over nationally ranked singles players. These include top-20 decisions over No. 18 Tyler Zink of Oklahoma State (Jan. 30) and No. 3 Murphy Cassone of Arizona State (March 22). Nanda has achieved a top-30 ITA singles ranking in seven of the past eight episodes, including No. 22 on April 2. He also has 15 team doubles victories and has an overall mark of 17-5 in doubles. . Nanda and Hoogmartens form an effective duo, currently on a nine-match winning streak. The combination has achieved six doubles points. Nanda was previously a member of the All-Conference second team in 2019 and 2021. Hoogmartens had a 4-0 record in singles in the regular season. He sparked UCLA's comeback against No. 19 Stanford, beating Kyle Kang 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to cut his team's 3-1 deficit in half. Hoogmartens also defeated Karl Lee 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 to seal a 4-1 road win against crosstown rival USC (March 29). In doubles, Hoogmartens played his entire season next to Nanda. The pair is 10-3 overall and 10-2 in dual-match action. Hoogmartens and Nanda have been on the last pitch six times and have come out on top in five of those matches. Hoogmartens was a 2022 All-Conference first-team selection.

