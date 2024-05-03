Canada gets another chance at the para hockey world title at home

Last year was the first we ever had the opportunity to host and we were fortunate to be able to do it back to back, especially when we got back to Calgary where we spent a lot of time training and preparing as a team. When I started 12 years ago, we came here several times a year, so it feels like a home base.

Another Canada-US hockey rivalry is brewing on the para front as the two countries have clashed in six consecutive world finals.

The US has won three straight in both 2018 and 2022 and also beat Canada for Paralympic gold. Canada last won a world championship in 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea.

That rivalry goes back years and years, McGregor said. There is so much competitive emotion involved, but also so much respect.

We have exchanged many gold medals over the years. We have often been on the right side, but also often on the wrong side. That history increasingly fuels the rivalry.

The eight-nation tournament will conclude on May 12 with the medal games.

The Canadian pool includes Japan, Italy and 2023 bronze medalist Czech Republic, with defending champions China, Slovakia and South Korea in the others.

After Saturday's opener against Japan, Canada will face Italy on Sunday. The top two countries in each group advance to the semi-finals.

Canada-USA is a top-tier rivalry in any brand of hockey, said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington of Unionville, Ont.

Both ourselves and the Americans are aware of the other teams that are here. Especially China and the Czech Republic, as they performed in the bronze medal match last year and are certainly not ones to take lightly.

We haven't played Japan for a long time. We get the Italians who will be the next Paralympic hosts. We have a very good schedule that will test us. Ultimately, we would like to see the Americans one more time in the final match of the tournament.

Only athletes with a qualifying disability may participate in international para hockey.

The sport has the hard checks and high elbows of the standing version, sometimes knocking skaters off their sleds.

That's the part of the sport I love and I think that's why guys play it, said forward Liam Hickey of St. Johns, N.L.

It's not the only reason, but it certainly adds something to the game. That's another exciting opportunity, for people to come and watch the sport and really see how physical it is.

What has been a biennial hockey championship for the past decade is now an annual event.

The 18 countries that play para hockey wanted an annual world tournament, which gave the World Para Ice Hockey Association the buy-in to hold it every May, the organization's senior manager Michelle Laflamme said.

There is confidence that a country can host every year, said Laflamme, who is from Montreal and now based in Germany.

It helps the athletes know that it will be at a specific time each year for training, financial planning, training camp and structure for high performance. All teams know what to expect this season.

Para hockey is open gender-wise, but only four women have competed in the 12 world championships so far, and none are on the rosters in Calgary.

Raphaelle Tousignant of Terrebone, Que., was the first woman to compete on the Canadian team in Moose Jaw, Sask., last year.

She was left out of the 17-player roster in Calgary, but remains in the team's player pool of 24, Herrington said.

Tousignant also played this season for the national para women's hockey team which is part of a movement to get full women's teams to the Paralympic Games.

The 2023 Para Ice Hockey Womens World Challenge in Green Bay, Wisconsin featured Canada, the United States, Great Britain and a Team World.

Laflamme says women's para hockey needs at least eight participating countries, and has hosted at least two world championships, to apply to participate in the 2030 Winter Paralympics.

There are a lot of moving pieces, she said. We really need to get the countries behind this.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press