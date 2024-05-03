Sports
Canada gets another chance at the para hockey world title at home
Last year was the first we ever had the opportunity to host and we were fortunate to be able to do it back to back, especially when we got back to Calgary where we spent a lot of time training and preparing as a team. When I started 12 years ago, we came here several times a year, so it feels like a home base.
Another Canada-US hockey rivalry is brewing on the para front as the two countries have clashed in six consecutive world finals.
The US has won three straight in both 2018 and 2022 and also beat Canada for Paralympic gold. Canada last won a world championship in 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea.
That rivalry goes back years and years, McGregor said. There is so much competitive emotion involved, but also so much respect.
We have exchanged many gold medals over the years. We have often been on the right side, but also often on the wrong side. That history increasingly fuels the rivalry.
The eight-nation tournament will conclude on May 12 with the medal games.
The Canadian pool includes Japan, Italy and 2023 bronze medalist Czech Republic, with defending champions China, Slovakia and South Korea in the others.
After Saturday's opener against Japan, Canada will face Italy on Sunday. The top two countries in each group advance to the semi-finals.
Canada-USA is a top-tier rivalry in any brand of hockey, said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington of Unionville, Ont.
Both ourselves and the Americans are aware of the other teams that are here. Especially China and the Czech Republic, as they performed in the bronze medal match last year and are certainly not ones to take lightly.
We haven't played Japan for a long time. We get the Italians who will be the next Paralympic hosts. We have a very good schedule that will test us. Ultimately, we would like to see the Americans one more time in the final match of the tournament.
Only athletes with a qualifying disability may participate in international para hockey.
The sport has the hard checks and high elbows of the standing version, sometimes knocking skaters off their sleds.
That's the part of the sport I love and I think that's why guys play it, said forward Liam Hickey of St. Johns, N.L.
It's not the only reason, but it certainly adds something to the game. That's another exciting opportunity, for people to come and watch the sport and really see how physical it is.
What has been a biennial hockey championship for the past decade is now an annual event.
The 18 countries that play para hockey wanted an annual world tournament, which gave the World Para Ice Hockey Association the buy-in to hold it every May, the organization's senior manager Michelle Laflamme said.
There is confidence that a country can host every year, said Laflamme, who is from Montreal and now based in Germany.
It helps the athletes know that it will be at a specific time each year for training, financial planning, training camp and structure for high performance. All teams know what to expect this season.
Para hockey is open gender-wise, but only four women have competed in the 12 world championships so far, and none are on the rosters in Calgary.
Raphaelle Tousignant of Terrebone, Que., was the first woman to compete on the Canadian team in Moose Jaw, Sask., last year.
She was left out of the 17-player roster in Calgary, but remains in the team's player pool of 24, Herrington said.
Tousignant also played this season for the national para women's hockey team which is part of a movement to get full women's teams to the Paralympic Games.
The 2023 Para Ice Hockey Womens World Challenge in Green Bay, Wisconsin featured Canada, the United States, Great Britain and a Team World.
Laflamme says women's para hockey needs at least eight participating countries, and has hosted at least two world championships, to apply to participate in the 2030 Winter Paralympics.
There are a lot of moving pieces, she said. We really need to get the countries behind this.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.
Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
|
Sources
2/ https://everythinggp.com/2024/05/03/canada-gets-another-chance-at-world-para-hockey-title-at-home/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canada gets another chance at the para hockey world title at home
- Photos: Teachers dress to impress at annual staff prom at Willmar High – West Central Tribune
- 'It's devastating': Taiwan's chemistry department destroyed in April earthquake | News
- All they have to do is assassinate me: Imran Khan » Yes Punjab
- President Jokowi begins government transition by introducing Prabowo
- Foreign secretary visits Ukraine after Britain pledged to provide $3 billion in multi-year military support
- Irrigation Festival and Art Walks Highlight Weekend Events
- Johnson leads Pac-12 men's tennis honors
- Fashion is a way to stand out. But sometimes camouflage is better
- Police confront University of Wisconsin protesters
- Main events of the day: PM Modi's results in West Bengal, MRF and Tata Tech Q4; MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Today, & More
- Israel accuses Erdoğan of acting like a 'dictator' over trade ban