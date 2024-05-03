



UCLA (14-28) vs. Cal State Fullerton (13-28)

Friday, May 3, 2024 – 6:05 PM PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 – 4:00 PM PT at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, California.

UCLA set for Tri-Venue Series vs. Cal State Fullerton This weekend, the UCLA baseball team (14-28) faces local rival Cal State Fullerton (13-28) in a three-day, three-city, three-site series. The two teams will play Friday at 6:05 PM PT at Angel Stadium, followed by a Saturday game at CSF's Goodwin Field at 4 PM PT and a Sunday finale at UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium starting at 2 PM PT. Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Nick Koop will be on hand for an audio-only broadcast of all three games in the set. Fans can also follow live stats (StatBroadcast) and X/Twitter updates (@UCLABaseball). UCLA quick hits UCLA is 14-28 overall on the season

This is UCLA's second appearance at an MLB venue this season (March 3 at Dodger Stadium vs. UC Irvine)

The Bruins are 5-5 in midweek games, with wins against Nevada, LBSU, UCSB, LMU and Pepperdine

UCLA is 11-11 at home so far this season

The Bruins are 6-18 in Pac-12 play and take weekend series against Washington State and USC

UCLA enters the match with a run differential of plus 22 (197 drawn, 175 spent)

The Bruins have an 84% stolen base success rate so far this year (37-44)

Duke Gourson had reached a streak of 22 games on April 9…he has reached in 38 of 41 games so far this year

had reached a streak of 22 games on April 9…he has reached in 38 of 41 games so far this year The Bruins hit a season-high five home runs on April 30 at Pepperdine, including a pair of Tails of ash

Tails of ash is the first Bruin freshman in the John Savage era with multiple 2-HR games

is the first Bruin freshman in the era with multiple 2-HR games The Bruins have started multiple players at all nine defensive positions (plus DH)

UCLA is coming off a 28-24-1 campaign and a berth in the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament

It was the program's 7th consecutive winning season and 15th overall in 19 seasons under HC John Savage

The Bruins' freshman class was the No. 1 recruit class in the country (as was the junior class)

Juniors 2B Duke Gourson earned Preseason All-America plaudits from Baseball America and Perfect Game

earned Preseason All-America plaudits from Baseball America and Perfect Game Gourson, Cody Schrier And Luke Jewett were named to the 2024 Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team

And were named to the 2024 Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team The Bruins were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll

Bruin alumnus Gerrit Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young, making UCLA the first D-I school ever to have multiple Cy Young winners on the same team

Nick Nastrini was called up by the White Sox on April 15, making him the 92nd Bruin of all time to make his MLB debut Projected pitching matchups

Friday, May 3 – 6:05 PM PT UCLA – Jr.RHP Luke Jewett (1-4, 4.23 ERA)

CSF – So LHP Mikiah Negrete (4-3, 4.45 ERA)

Saturday, May 4 – 4:00 PM PT UCLA – Sun. RHP Michael Barnett (3-3, 5.07 ERA)

CSV-RJr. RHP Christian Rodriguez (2-5, 5.81 ERA)

Sunday, May 5 – 2:00 PM PT UCLA – TBD

CSF – TBD On the road UCLA is in the midst of a 10-of-11-game stretch away from Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bruins will play road series against Pac-12 opponents Utah and Oregon State, and midweek at Pepperdine and UC Irvine. In the middle of that, the Bruins will play a three-site series against Cal State Fullerton during the team's conference bye week (one apiece at Angel Stadium, CSF's Goodwin Field and UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium; the latter representing the Bruins' only home ). game during this period). Prior to this stretch, UCLA had played only 15 true road games all season. Change of scenery UCLA is also in the midst of a stretch of seven straight games at seven different locations (Utah's Smith's Ballpark, Pepperdine's Eddy D. Field Stadium, Angel Stadium, Cal State Fullerton's Goodwin Field, Jackie Robinson Stadium, UC Irvine's Anteater Ballpark and Oregon Goss Stadium of the state). It is believed to be the first time in program history that the team will play seven consecutive games at a different location. Earlier this year, the team played four straight games at different locations (March 1 at Jackie Robinson Stadium, March 3 at Dodger Stadium, March 5 at LBSU's Blair Field, March 8 at Cal's Stu Gordon Stadium). Even that stretch marked only the second time in the last eight years (2021) that UCLA played four consecutive games at a different location. Current Bruins vs. Cal State Fullerton Active Bruins with strong career numbers against Cal State Fullerton include: Michael Barnett (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K), Jarrod Hocking (3-5, HR, 4 RBIs in 2 GP), Jack Holman (3-9, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI's in 3 GP), Luke Jewett (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K), and Malachi Knight (4-8, 2 RBIs in 2 GP). The all-time series against Cal State Fullerton UCLA has a 43-70-2 all-time record against Cal State Fullerton, including a mark of 20-29 under John Savage . The Bruins have had the edge over CSF in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings. With the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, UCLA and Cal State Fullerton have met every year since 1974, a streak of 49 consecutive seasons. The Bruins have faced the Titans 13 times in the postseason, more than twice as many as any other opponent (Oklahoma is next at six). This weekend marks the first time the two teams have met in a regular season series since 2009 (CSF took two of three in the split-site set). UCLA and CSF also played regular season series in 2005 and 2006. Last year against the Titans UCLA split a home-and-home midweek series with Cal State Fullerton last season: Game 1 (March 28, 2023 at CSF) Cal State Fullerton posted three lopsided numbers early and ultimately posted a 15-5 victory over UCLA. The Bruins received notable offensive performances from Knox Loposer (2-4, two doubles), Malachi Knight (2-4, double, two RBIs), and Jack Holman (solo homer).

(2-4, two doubles), (2-4, double, two RBIs), and (solo homer). Game 2 (May 9, 2023 at UCLA) UCLA closed out the 2023 midweek slate with a 10-2 victory over Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins got it done on both sides of the ball, scoring their most single-game runs in more than a month as six pitchers combined to throw a three-hitter. The Bruins never trailed after opening the scoring with a six-point third, a rally highlighted by a grand slam from Jarrod Hocking . Jack Holman homered later, while Jos Hahn drove in a two-run single in the seventh. All nine of UCLA's starters reached base, and five finished with multiple hits. Michael Barnett was UCLA's most effective pitcher, drawing the start and going nine-up, nine-down over three innings. Finn McIlroy later retired eight in a row to take the win, and JonJon Vaughns pitched a scoreless seventh in his collegiate pitching debut. Levu leaves the garden UCLA freshman first baseman Tails of ash has made it a habit to hit the long ball this year. He hit three home runs during the Cal series, including a two-HR performance in the series finale that made him the first Bruin in 2024 with multiple home runs in a single game, and the first Bruin to emerge with a two-homer game since the current Cincinnati. Red Matt McLain had two bombs in Washington State on May 12, 2019. He added two home runs in as many innings at Pepperdine on April 30, making him the first and only Bruin to come into the game. John Savage era (since 2005) to include multiple 2-HR games. His seven RBIs in that Pepperdine game are Bruin's most since Tommy Beres in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA hits five home runs in Pepperdine Midweek The Bruins went to the yard five times in Pepperdine on April 30, the team's first five-home run appearance since April 16, 2021 against Utah. Tails of ash hit a home run in both the first and second innings en route to a seven-RBI day, and Roch Cholowsky , Blake Balsz And Cody Schrier also left the garden. It was the second Tuesday in a row that the Bruins hit a season-high number of home runs in their midweek game, as Cholowsky (2), Duke Gourson And Jack Holman combined for top four round trippers of the season against UC Irvine on April 23. In the 2020s, UCLA has had just five games as a team with more than four home runs (two in 2021, one in 2023, two in 2024).

