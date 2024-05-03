County cricket day one: Somerset v Essex, Yorkshire v Glamorgan and more live | Provincial championship

DIVISION ONE “,”elementId”:”a7c325ea-fe71-40dd-8fae-4e44bb2a5534″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Old Trafford: Lancashire v Kent 76-4 “,”elementId”:”1025f475-b3bc-474c-977f-dec8484d3ae0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Taunton: Somerset v Essex 97-5 “,”elementId”:”37604631-e6b1-4774-8d93-c37a4a0cfff8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION TWO “,”elementId”:”e293fa8f-bf99-45d5-abaf-e7acf1d68590″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Derby: Derbyshire 94-4 v Sussex “,”elementId”:”c444dad9-1fd7-4c71-b0cb-9e09fee9fcca”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Lords: Middlesex v Leicestershire no play before lunch “,”elementId”:”08d144aa-4e2a-4575-973c-0476193dd297″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Headingley: Yorkshire v Glamorgan 92-2 “,”elementId”:”724ba3eb-d8a1-4355-bc48-d02f5df7eb22″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1714737875000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”08.04EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1714741042000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “08.57 EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1714737995000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “08.06EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:1714737995000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Fri May 3, 2024 9:08am EDT”, secondaryDateLine”: first published Fri May 3, 2024 5:18am EDT”},{“id”:6634b97e8f0862885281198d”, “elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION ONE “,”elementId”:”305116f8-4e0a-482c-ae08-4c6b0ad1c2d4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Old Trafford: Lancashire v Kent “,”elementId”:”4664f2e5-722b-4768-b5eb-aacd48bc5ef4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Taunton: Somerset v Essex “,”elementId”:”eda28066-610a-4fd1-b47d-43fa597c4cf9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION TWO “,”elementId”:”cbd61d0c-49b0-4db2-92f5-93a5ce2e9e34″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Derby: Derbysire v Sussex “,”elementId”:”e0dd2fa5-a031-4104-89a5-d5433daf00ca”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Lords: Middlesex v Leicestershire “,”elementId”:”e8966f5d-ca08-4656-8658-d1e67f6d9ea5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Headingley: Yorkshire v Glamorgan “,”elementId”:”7da13d6f-8ba1-4184-b966-8b5f4f72ccdb”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1714731390000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”06.16EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1714731527000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “06.18 EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1714731527000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “06.18EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:1714731527000″, “blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “06.18EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:06.18″, title “Arrangements”, “contribu torso”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Fri May 3, 2024 9:08am EDT”, secondaryDateLine”: first published Fri May 3, 2024 5:18am EDT”},{“id”:6634ad358f08d1715574c1d4″, “elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” West Indies all rounder Devon Thomas, 34, has been banned from cricket for five years after admitting to seven breaches of the anti-corruption code. “,”elementId”:”f40cd820-f460-492a-8c8b-9cbe4aea44d4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The charges included being involved in attempted match-fixing in Sri Lankas domestic T20 competition in 2021, as well as not reporting illegal approaches at the Abu Dhabi T10 and Caribbean Premier League “,”elementId”:”32086337-edb1-469e-adf1-79c4aabadff2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” He played 21 ODIs for the West Indies, 12 T20s and one Test. “,”elementId”:”654bccda-8a16-4978-a08d-6815c8ae8f98″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1714728245000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”05.24EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1714728748000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “05.32 EDT”, “blockFirstPublished”:1714728748000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.32EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:1714728748000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”: “05.32EDT”, “blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:05.32″, title “Devon Thomas suspended for five years”, ” contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”: Fri May 3, 2024 9:08 AM EDT”, secondaryDateLine “First published Fri May 3, 2024 5:18 AM EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id:key-events-carousel-mobile “}” config= “{“renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”assetOrigin”:https://assets.guim.co.uk/”}”> Key events

One hundred years ago, The 1924 season saw day-old Harry Makepeace holding Lancashire together against Derbyshire. Thanks Ken. Part

It looks straight, it is straight. Williams strikes ten minutes after lunch. Joey Evison joins Joe Denly. Kent in a bit of a hole at 83-5. Part

Result of the mascot race from Ken who dutifully watched instead of lining up for a serving of vegetarian chili: Lanky won by a long shot. Part

Lunch scores DIVISION ONE Old Trafford: Lancashire v Kent 76-4 Taunton: Somerset v Essex 97-5 DIVISION TWO Derby: Derbyshire 94-4 v Sussex Gentlemen: Middlesex v Leicestershire don't play before lunch Headingley: Yorkshire v Glamorgan 92-2 Part Updated on 8:57 AM EDT

Lunch around the grounds, as Old Trafford prepares for a mascot race. Part

A third for Balderson (3-35), while the sky gets even darker at OT. Applause from the Lancs dressing room as Leaning has his stumps expertly rearranged. Part

Climbing walls, fire truck, remote control cars, chaos in an ice cream truck outside at OT. Inside, Kent had a minor technical problem, Crawley being hauled away after three successive boundaries off Balderson and flat-footed Will Williams. Then Drummond gives George Bell some catching practice at second slip. Kent 72-3. Part

The clouds and George Balderson get their reward when Ben Compton is taken low by Matty Hurst for 13. Kent 48-1. Part

And no room for Steve Smith in Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Part

This is a fascinating interview by Taha wwith Cameron Steel, the Champonship's leading wicket-taker. Part Updated on 07.18 EDT

Migael Pretorius joins the party on a green in Taunton, Essex now 52-4. Westley is still hanging there. Part

With an hour gone Essex in the most trouble,45-3, while Captain Tom Westley kept the ship steady. Kent 35-0 at OT, while Fynn Hudson-Prentice has just picked David Lloyd at Derby. A wicket for Ollie Robinson, Derby 50-2. Billy Root and Sam Northeast rebuild after untimely loss to Eddie Byrom. Glamorgan 42-1. Brother Joe Root and Harry Brook both play for Yorkshire. No game before lunch at Lords. Part

A daring single from Crawley, who eventually ends up splayed out on the ground on the non-striker's end after misjudging Tom Bailey's arm. If Bailey had hit, it would have been a close call. Part

Great enthusiasm under lights shown by the children who left the classroom at Old Trafford today. It's not every Friday morning that you see the English opener pushing boundaries. But there testing, Kent 27-0. Four more for Zak Crawley

We are 15/0 after five overs.

Essex collapsed very unexpectedly. Now 35-3, two ahead of Coverton Jordan Cox, the last man out after a dreamy drive for four. Part

Raining at Lords at the moment. And good morning Tim Maitland! Hi Tanya, it's possible that hell has officially frozen over. Yorkshire have picked two spinners at Headingley! Apparently they are playing to the same song used against Derbyshire last week. Great place Daniel Moriarty and Dom Bess the spider twins. We should see them in action today. If the weather holds, Glamorgan will have won the toss and will have a bat. Currently 9-0. Part Updated on 06.21 EDT

Fixtures DIVISION ONE Old Trafford: Lancashire v Kent Taunton: Somerset v Essex DIVISION TWO Derby: Derbysire v Sussex Gentlemen: Middlesex v Leicestershire Headingley: Yorkshire v Glamorgan Part

A minute's silence around the grounds. At Old Trafford, Lancashire have won the toss and Zak Crawley and Ben Compton face Tom Bailey under cloud cover. At Taunton, Essex came out on a fly against Somerset, or at least they had, Elgar has been lbw for five years now. Essex 14-1. Part Updated on 06.23 EDT

Through the land, players wear black armbands in memory of Josh Baker and flags fly at half-mast. At New Road they have opened up the Severn Suite to anyone who would like to drop by for a moment of remembrance or to sign a book of condolence. After the poignantly sudden death of Josh Baker – I saw him play a fortnight ago – I can only recommend, for some consolation, reading Cardus's essay on another left-arm spinner who died in the early season, Roy Kilner. And I saw Ben Stokes hit Josh for 34 in an over and he didn't hide — Scyld Berry (@scyldberry) May 3, 2024



The weather is looking a bit miserable here in Manchester clouds heavy with wet stuff. But it's not coming down yet. Elsewhere, the Met office promises: quite cloudy with showers of rain for many. The rain may be thundery, especially in southern Scotland and northern and eastern England. Fine and warm, although airy in the far north. There are also clear periods in the far south of England. Part

From Gloucestershire Earlier this week it was announced that 23-year-old Ben Wells was retiring from cricket after being diagnosed with heart problems. An excerpt from his letter here: Ben Wells: Forced to retire from cricket. Photo: David Davies/PA I am very grateful for everything that cricket has given me throughout my life, from the friends I have made, the places I have been able to visit and the many memories I have made along the way. Cricket has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember, it's all I've ever wanted to do. From playing in the garden as a child with my brother, every break at school, going to Bath Cricket Club summer camps, playing different age groups, the University of Exeter, and throughout my time in Gloucestershire, playing cricket has been always been my dream and have ridden everything I have done. I could never have imagined that this would be the path that cricket would have taken from me. I loved every moment and am very grateful that I had the opportunity to make a part of this dream come true, even if it was only for a few years. It's been a journey full of ups and downs, from not getting a contract at the age of 18 to getting the chance at Gloucestershire at the age of 21, dealing with a number of major injuries and ending my career with my first and only professional hundred on a torn hamstring in what is now my final innings; but I will always look back on everything with fond memories. Part Updated on 5:47 AM EDT

Devon Thomas is suspended for five years West Indian all-rounder Devon Thomas, 34, has been banned from cricket for five years after admitting seven breaches of the anti-corruption code. The charges include involvement in match-fixing attempts in Sri Lanka's 2021 domestic T20 competition, and failing to report illegal approaches in the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Caribbean Premier League. He played 21 ODIs for West Indies, 12 T20s and one Test. Part