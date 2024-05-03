Sports
Alabama football Kalen DeBoer strengthens defense via transfer portal
Happy Thursday everyone. There's not much going on right now other than looking at the portals, but we'll bring you what we have. Former Michigan OL Taylor Lewan tried to lure Jalen Milroe on his podcast and failed.
Appearing on the Bussin With the Boys podcast, Milroe was asked by host Taylor Lewan: Do you think Michigan cheated?
The Alabama quarterback, who showed the maturity of a veteran quarterback, gave Michigan fans nothing to cheer about. In fact, he simply repeated the same few sentences in his response.
It doesn't matter, he said. They have won. They have won. It doesn't matter, they won.
Jalen always seems to say the right things. It's funny that fans of other programs are quietly terrified that Kalen DeBoer is going to unlock Milroe's full potential, while many Alabama fans are terrified that every game next season will look like Michigan. We'll see in a few months.
In portal news two cornerbacks, one from Houston and one from Wake Forest are scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend.
Both players bring starting experience at the Power Five level. Isaiah Hamilton is a cornerback transfer from the Houston Cougars. Hamilton started all 12 games for Houston last season, totaling 839 snaps, according to the Cougars website. Hamilton had four interceptions for Houston and ranked 19th nationally among all defensive backs. He totaled 50 tackles, four interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 2023. Before playing for Houston, Hamilton spent two seasons at Texas Southern in the SWAC. In 2022, Hamilton had a total of five picks en route to being named First-Team All-Conference.
DaShawn Jones is a cornerback transfer from Wake Forrest. He started nine games for the Demon Deacons in 2023 and appeared in all ten, totaling 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three picks and two pass breakups.
Hamilton is in his final season of eligibility, so if he gets in, you can probably expect him to push for a starting job. Jones still has a few years left.
There is also not much film available, but Hamilton does have a nice six from last season, with a nice list of offers.
Linebacker from South Alabama Khalil Jacobs is another potential addition.
Since entering the portal, Jacobs has heard from Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina State and Tulane. Bama had previously made him an offer in January after he entered the portal during the winter portal.
Wommack also spoke with Jacobs on Friday about his knowledge of the Swarm D defense he deploys.
That's another thing: I already know their defense better than anyone up there, Jacobs said. He said I can definitely make an impact and help other guys out there. Being able to show what to do in defense.
Jacobs says he is being eyed for the Stinger position after previously playing Mike linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder gained some experience in the Stinger role during spring training.
Finally, in case you didn't know, JC Latham is a total freak.
David Ballou, director of sports performance for Alabama football, knows why this fits. Ballou has been with Alabama since 2020 and has shaped huge offensive linemen top draft picks such as Evan Neal, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson. Before that, he trained future NFL greats Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson at Notre Dame.
If anyone knows what the 99th percentile of size, strength and makeup looks like for an offensive lineman, it's Ballou. And he saw it in Latham.
The best way to put it is we have a power profile for all of our players here, Ballou told The Tennessean. Ten exercises, scale 0-10. We always tell guys to think of it like a Madden scale, 0-100. . . An elite score for a player up front is anything above 80. JC was a 96. JC was the highest offensive lineman score we've had since I've been here or anywhere.
That's it for now. Have a nice day.
Roll tide.
|
