Mike Randolph calls reasons for ousting St. Thomas Academy 'faint excuses'





Mike Randolph, a state champion boys hockey coach and coaching Hall of Famer, is between jobs after St. Thomas Academy chose not to renew his one-year contract for the 2024-2025 season. “I'm going to be coaching somewhere next year,” Randolph said Thursday. “I'm open to a head coaching job anywhere, whether it's single-A or double-A.” St. Thomas Academy moved to replace him on Thursday, announcing the hiring of former Wisconsin player Mark Strobel. Randolph, 72, finished last season, his third with the Cadets, tied with Lorne Grosso for most boys hockey wins in Minnesota history at 707. The Cadets had a chance to move him to 708, but they lost the Class 2A , Section 2. final 3-1 for Cretin-Derham Hall. “The record means nothing,” Randolph said. “I love going to the rink and turning it into a classroom where I not only learn the game, but also teach young men about life.” Randolph called St. Thomas Academy activities director Reed Hornung “the best AD I've ever had” and mentioned Hornung's drive to a Duluth-area coffee shop on April 30 for a face-to-face meeting to discuss Randolph's ouster as an example of why “we'll be friends forever.” Randolph, however, said he believed Hornung was merely a messenger. “I'm not sure he can do the job he does so well,” Randolph said. “That's because that school is run by a board and a principal, and the principal just approved the board's decision.” Hornung listed what Randolph called “flimsy excuses,” including Randolph's lack of attendance at the private school in Mendota Heights. Randolph maintained a full-time residence in Duluth, although he rented an apartment in Eagan, less than 10 minutes from the ice arena on the Cadets' campus. Hornung also cited the fact that Randolph did not attend the season-ending banquet due to a snowstorm in Duluth. Randolph sent his congratulations through an assistant coach. “My only regret is that I didn't know in advance what was really going on,” Randolph said. “But [Hornung] maybe didn't know what was going on.” As news spread this week, Randolph was told of behind-the-scenes conversations with potential successors, including Strobel. “Coach gets a pretty good roster,” Randolph said. “I actually only played against two seniors.” After a 13-13-1 freshman season, Randolph finished 49-30-3 with the Cadets. He racked up wins in 32 years as a coach at Duluth East before joining the Cadets, leading the Greyhounds to the state tournament 18 times and winning championships in 1995 and 1998. He left there in 2021, resigning due to what he called “parental pressure.” mentioned. Randolph was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018. Randolph became associate head coach at St. Thomas Academy in 2021-22 and supported head coach Trent Eigner for a season before becoming his replacement. “I've had an incredible amount of support when I started here,” Randolph said. “But after that first season, the honeymoon ended.” Strobel, the Cadets' new coach, played for Hill-Murray in high school and transferred to Wisconsin, where he finished in 1995. He is a former assistant coach for Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Omaha and Colorado College. He also worked for the Twin Cities Vulcans of the USHL. “We are excited to welcome Coach Strobel to the St. Thomas Academy community,” said school President Brian Ragatz. “He has championship status and experience at the next level, which will strengthen our hockey program and benefit our student-athletes, especially those with aspirations to compete beyond high school.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/mike-randolph-hockey-coach-leaving-st-thomas-academy-duluth-east-mark-strobel/600363336/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos