Challengers have everything right about my sport, apart from the sexiness | Tennis

OOn a hot spring day in Munich, I went to a small cinema in the basement of an apartment building, dreading the prospect of missing an evening in the setting sun, possibly with a Bavarian beer in hand. The entire city seemed to be eagerly awaiting the upcoming Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. People wandered the streets, looking for a place to watch football with their friends.

I, on the other hand, was on my way to see Luca Guadagnino's new film, Challengers. I was ready to see it fail. For context: me played on the tennis tour for 16 years and retired two years ago at the US Open. You've probably never heard of me. There are two reasons for this. With perfect timing, I retired at the same time as Serena Williams. Reason number two: I never had Serena's career. It's OK. You can thrive in so many other ways.

I say this so you understand why I was ready to hate Challengers. That was not only because it was a beautiful evening and I was in a basement, but also because I was traumatized by all the tennis films that had preceded it. They're not all bad (although some are), but they portray tennis in a way that is sometimes wrong and sometimes laughable. Kirsten Dunst tests the tension of her strings by merely tapping the racket frame to break a string, that exact moment in the movie Wimbledon haunts me to this day. Who let that happen?

I admit that sports movies are difficult to make. Too often they rely on that one cathartic moment when everything comes together and the protagonist's struggle is forgotten in victory. To make it worthwhile, those struggles are layered on a thick layer and each final triumph is plastered with sentiment. A father crying in the audience, a coach nodding approvingly, both beaming with pride, the teammates elated, the opponent humiliated. As if a broken childhood can be mended by winning a game that, if it's honest, means very little compared to almost everything else in life.

They are not challengers. It's something completely different and, spoiler alert (to continue the movie jargon), I loved it. I never thought I would write these words, but it is a very sexy sports movie. Interestingly enough, that's the only thing that goes wrong in tennis. Tennis can be graceful, even beautiful when played by the right person, but it is not sexy. Maybe I just did it all wrong, but what was in the past will stay in the past.

Challengers nails every other detail about tennis, as if the film itself has been on tour for more than a decade. I gasped when I saw the plaid Pete Sampras-era Nike shorts that Patrick Zweig (Josh OConnor) is wearing, a staple in any challenger's wardrobe. They were sturdy and indestructible, a requirement when you barely have enough money to afford a hotel. I laughed out loud when I saw the familiar sight of Kinesio Tape running down Art Donaldson's (Mike Faist) neck. Not to mention Tashis' (Zendaya) perfectly braided ponytail when she was a tennis prodigy, but which was traded for a chin-length blowout when she became a coach. I've seen countless friends and colleagues opt for a radical haircut when they retire or suffer an injury.

The plot, and don't go any further if you don't want it to be ruined, is told quite quickly. Three junior players work tirelessly to become stars while struggling with something all teenagers struggle with: hormones. Two boys long for one girl and possibly each other. Eating each other's churros (um, yeah) should be a dead giveaway, but I'll leave it at that. Patrick has all the talent, but has trouble taking it seriously. Art plays unspectacular tennis, but has the work ethic. Tashi has both talent and discipline. She still has something that the men lack: passion and passion, dedication and love for the game. Tashi dates Patrick, but eventually, after a bloody injury (seriously, look away) ends her dream, marries Art and becomes his coach. You can see how that would create tension between Patrick and Art, who are obviously playing against each other in a challenger's final. From the rendering of rooms in soulless hotel chains to the branding of the pitch, from the white chairs for the fans to the official attire, from no one batting their eyelashes in the locker room while one of their peers gets confused on a tennis racket to Tashi's perfect WAG Chanel espadrilles, the production design deserves a place, if not at the Oscars, then at least in the Tennis Hall of Fame.

The tennis itself is good, but not perfect. Although the actors do a more than commendable job on the court, it is clear to a former professional that they did not play tennis seriously as children. Faist comes closest to making it work, but that might be because he looks a lot like him David Goffin, a former Top 10 player. Zendaya's movie star appeal is stronger than any tennis technique could ever be. However, the secret hero of the film is OConnor and his devilish charisma. You just can't take your eyes off him and his crooked grin.

I've always loved Guadagninos films and I was concerned when I heard he was planning to make a tennis film. But he pulled it off. I dare even call it genius. Only people who have spent decades playing tennis, whether as players or coaches, officials or fans, know the secrets the sport reveals if you're crazy enough to stick with it. Every victory brings a loss, and every loss brings a victory. Art wins a career, but loses the girl. Patrick loses a career that could have been, but wins the girl. Only the girl loses everything. Tashi should have known that the one thing you can't afford yourself in tennis is giving your heart. It will crush it like an insect. Guadagnino seems to know that.

I would need more space to praise the brilliance of the Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross soundtrack, the innovative way the matches are filmed, and how the three main characters are very specific tennis archetypes. It's not the best movie I've ever seen. But it is the best tennis movie. Maybe even the best sports movie. Sorry, Moneyball.