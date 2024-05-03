EXAMPLE: Athletics ready for 2024 LL Outdoor Championships

Entry list

TROY, NY – The Union College men's and women's track and field teams are ready for the 2024 Liberty League Outdoor Track & Field Championships and stay at home in the 518 this weekend with this year's edition of the championships hosted by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Harkness Field on Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4.

For the first time since 2019, the championships return to Rensselaer. The Union women finished sixth that year, while the men finished seventh.

The men's team looks to continue building on its sixth-place finish at last year's outdoor championships in Rochester and fourth-place finish at this year's indoor championships in Canton, and will do so with competitors in every track event and nearly all field events. .

Sophomore Jason Wood leads the way for Union with the No. 1 seed in the 110-meter hurdles after breaking the program's 45-year-old record of 15.10 seconds at the RPI Capital District Classic last week with his second-best time of 15.09. The Garnet Chargers other record breakers from last week, the 4×100 relay group of freshmen Nate Okwaning senior Ryan Hillard first year Aaron Binion and junior Sam Ahern enter the event with the No. 2 seed after their 42.01-second showing a week ago.

After an impressive junior season, Ahern also heads into the championships with a pair of top five seeds in the 100-meter dash (third, 10.87 seconds, a personal outdoor record at the Pioneer Spring Invitation on April 6) and 200-meter dash (fourth, 22.04 , a personal overall best timed at the Trinity Invitational on April 20).

Sophomore Just Mason highlights the field side of the championships for Union with the 10-seed in the men's shot put and 11-seed in the men's javelin, with classmate Nick Entner join him in the javelin throw and complete the top 10.

The women's team is looking to improve on their seventh-place finish at the championships last May and last February. After being honored as Liberty League Women's Indoor Track & Field Co-Rookie of the Year, freshman Ashley Sheldon continued her success in the outdoor season, where she broke the program's nearly 20-year-old outdoor high jump record in her first collegiate outdoor competition with a 1.67-meter bar-clearing jump, capturing the No. 1 ranking in the championships . Her vault is good for 18th in all of Division III this season.

Sheldon also holds the six seed in the 100 meter hurdles, where she set a new personal best at RPI a week ago with her time of 15.79 seconds, and the seven seed in the triple jump, where her 10.79 meters (35' 5″) jump at the RPI Under the Lights Invitation three weeks ago was just an inch and a half shy of the 10.83-meter jump she made at the Utica Blue and Orange Invitation in January, which set the program's indoor record.

Union owns a host of additional top-10 seeds in other events. Senior Allison Malatesta leads the way, with her program record of 11:41.66 in the 3000-meter tower chase at the Trinity Invitation earning her a three seed. Classmate Caroline Stanton enters the 400m hurdles in fourth place, thanks to her personal best of 1:07.19 set at the Trinity Invitation. Sophomore Grace Ardito and Stanton will join Sheldon in the high jump at spots six and seven, respectively, while he is a junior Cat Dacey is seeded seventh in the 1500, and fellow junior Gabi Baker is seeded ninth in the 400. In the javelin, Junior Lauren Armstrong enters as the ninth seed.

The championships start at noon on Friday, with the men's decathlon, the 100-meter sprint, starting the weekend. The Union championships begin at 2 p.m., when Sheldon takes her spot in the 100-meter hurdle preliminaries, Ardito takes part in the first flight of the long jump, Armstrong and Ephephany LaBoy line up for the hammer throw, and Lang and Entner prepare for the javelin throw.

Saturday's action begins at 10:30 a.m. when the men's decathlon, the 110-meter hurdles, takes place. The Garnet Chargers start the day at noon, when the women's 4×100 junior team Marley Questions first year Cat Doran senior Glory Moncion Allen and Baker participate in their relay.

Friday May 3

Decathlon men – 12:00

100 meters – 12:00

400 meters – 5 p.m

Long jump – 12:30

Shot put – 1:30 p.m

High jump – 2:30 p.m

Women's Heptathlon – 12.30 pm

100 meters hurdles – 12:30

200 meters – 4 p.m

High jump – 1 p.m

Shot put – 3 p.m

Men's pole vault – 12:00

Women's 100 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 2 p.m. ( Ashley Sheldon )

Women's long jump – 2 p.m. ( Grace Ardito )

Women's hammer throw – 2 p.m. ( Ephephany LaBoy , Lauren Armstrong )

Men's javelin throw – 2 p.m. ( Just Mason , Nick Entner )

Men's 110 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 2.15 pm ( Jason Wood , Liam Beck )

Women's 400 meters (preliminaries) – 2.30 pm ( Gabi Baker , Cat Doran , Glory Moncion Allen )

Men's 400 meters (preliminaries) – 2.45 pm ( Ryan Hillard , Jackson Klehr )

Women's 100 meters (preliminaries) – 3 p.m. ( Marley Questions , Ava leaves )

Men's 100 meters (preliminaries) – 3.15 pm ( Nate Okwaning , Sam Ahern )

Women's 800 meters (preliminaries) – 3.30 pm ( Kasey McGerald , Alayna Gibson )

Men's 800 meters (preliminaries) – 3.45 pm ( Bretton Garrick , Nick DeBaise )

Women's 400 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 4 p.m. ( Caroline Stanton )

Women's pole vault – 4 p.m

Men's 400 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 4.20 pm ( Chris Brandreth )

Men's hammer throw – 4.30 pm ( Aramis Suarez , Just Mason )

Women's javelin throw – 4.30 pm ( Maggie Buckley , Sunday Kroyer , Lauren Armstrong )

Men's Long Jump – 4:30 PM ( That's Coleman )

Women's 200 meters (preliminaries) – 4.40 pm ( Ava leaves , Marley Questions )

Men's 200 meters (preliminaries) – 4.55 pm ( Sam Ahern , Aaron Binion , Nate Okwaning )

Women's 3000 meters Steeplechase – 5.10 pm ( Allison Malatesta )

Men's 3000m Steeplechase – 5.35pm ( Thomas Bremer )

Women's 10,000 meters – 6 p.m

Men's 10,000 meters – 6:50 PM ( Ryan Russell )

Saturday May 4

Decathlon men – 10.30 am

110 meters hurdles – 10:30 am

1500 meters – 4:30 pm

Discus throw – 11.10 am

Pole vault – 12:15

Javelin throw – 3:30 pm

Women's Heptathlon – 11:30 am

800 meters – 1.30 pm

Long jump – 11:30 am

Javelin throw – 12.30 pm