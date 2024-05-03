Sports
EXAMPLE: Athletics ready for 2024 LL Outdoor Championships
Entry list
Live video
Live results
TROY, NY – The Union College men's and women's track and field teams are ready for the 2024 Liberty League Outdoor Track & Field Championships and stay at home in the 518 this weekend with this year's edition of the championships hosted by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Harkness Field on Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4.
For the first time since 2019, the championships return to Rensselaer. The Union women finished sixth that year, while the men finished seventh.
The men's team looks to continue building on its sixth-place finish at last year's outdoor championships in Rochester and fourth-place finish at this year's indoor championships in Canton, and will do so with competitors in every track event and nearly all field events. .
Sophomore Jason Wood leads the way for Union with the No. 1 seed in the 110-meter hurdles after breaking the program's 45-year-old record of 15.10 seconds at the RPI Capital District Classic last week with his second-best time of 15.09. The Garnet Chargers other record breakers from last week, the 4×100 relay group of freshmen Nate Okwaningsenior Ryan Hillardfirst year Aaron Binionand junior Sam Ahernenter the event with the No. 2 seed after their 42.01-second showing a week ago.
After an impressive junior season, Ahern also heads into the championships with a pair of top five seeds in the 100-meter dash (third, 10.87 seconds, a personal outdoor record at the Pioneer Spring Invitation on April 6) and 200-meter dash (fourth, 22.04 , a personal overall best timed at the Trinity Invitational on April 20).
Sophomore Just Mason highlights the field side of the championships for Union with the 10-seed in the men's shot put and 11-seed in the men's javelin, with classmate Nick Entner join him in the javelin throw and complete the top 10.
The women's team is looking to improve on their seventh-place finish at the championships last May and last February. After being honored as Liberty League Women's Indoor Track & Field Co-Rookie of the Year, freshman Ashley Sheldon continued her success in the outdoor season, where she broke the program's nearly 20-year-old outdoor high jump record in her first collegiate outdoor competition with a 1.67-meter bar-clearing jump, capturing the No. 1 ranking in the championships . Her vault is good for 18th in all of Division III this season.
Sheldon also holds the six seed in the 100 meter hurdles, where she set a new personal best at RPI a week ago with her time of 15.79 seconds, and the seven seed in the triple jump, where her 10.79 meters (35' 5″) jump at the RPI Under the Lights Invitation three weeks ago was just an inch and a half shy of the 10.83-meter jump she made at the Utica Blue and Orange Invitation in January, which set the program's indoor record.
Union owns a host of additional top-10 seeds in other events. Senior Allison Malatesta leads the way, with her program record of 11:41.66 in the 3000-meter tower chase at the Trinity Invitation earning her a three seed. Classmate Caroline Stanton enters the 400m hurdles in fourth place, thanks to her personal best of 1:07.19 set at the Trinity Invitation. Sophomore Grace Ardito and Stanton will join Sheldon in the high jump at spots six and seven, respectively, while he is a junior Cat Dacey is seeded seventh in the 1500, and fellow junior Gabi Baker is seeded ninth in the 400. In the javelin, Junior Lauren Armstrong enters as the ninth seed.
The championships start at noon on Friday, with the men's decathlon, the 100-meter sprint, starting the weekend. The Union championships begin at 2 p.m., when Sheldon takes her spot in the 100-meter hurdle preliminaries, Ardito takes part in the first flight of the long jump, Armstrong and Ephephany LaBoy line up for the hammer throw, and Lang and Entner prepare for the javelin throw.
Saturday's action begins at 10:30 a.m. when the men's decathlon, the 110-meter hurdles, takes place. The Garnet Chargers start the day at noon, when the women's 4×100 junior team Marley Questionsfirst year Cat Doransenior Glory Moncion Allenand Baker participate in their relay.
Friday May 3
Decathlon men – 12:00
- 100 meters – 12:00
- 400 meters – 5 p.m
- Long jump – 12:30
- Shot put – 1:30 p.m
- High jump – 2:30 p.m
Women's Heptathlon – 12.30 pm
- 100 meters hurdles – 12:30
- 200 meters – 4 p.m
- High jump – 1 p.m
- Shot put – 3 p.m
Men's pole vault – 12:00
Women's 100 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 2 p.m. (Ashley Sheldon)
Women's long jump – 2 p.m. (Grace Ardito)
Women's hammer throw – 2 p.m. (Ephephany LaBoy, Lauren Armstrong)
Men's javelin throw – 2 p.m. (Just Mason, Nick Entner)
Men's 110 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 2.15 pm (Jason Wood, Liam Beck)
Women's 400 meters (preliminaries) – 2.30 pm (Gabi Baker, Cat Doran, Glory Moncion Allen)
Men's 400 meters (preliminaries) – 2.45 pm (Ryan Hillard, Jackson Klehr)
Women's 100 meters (preliminaries) – 3 p.m. (Marley Questions, Ava leaves)
Men's 100 meters (preliminaries) – 3.15 pm (Nate Okwaning, Sam Ahern)
Women's 800 meters (preliminaries) – 3.30 pm (Kasey McGerald, Alayna Gibson)
Men's 800 meters (preliminaries) – 3.45 pm (Bretton Garrick, Nick DeBaise)
Women's 400 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 4 p.m. (Caroline Stanton)
Women's pole vault – 4 p.m
Men's 400 meters hurdles (preliminaries) – 4.20 pm (Chris Brandreth)
Men's hammer throw – 4.30 pm (Aramis Suarez, Just Mason)
Women's javelin throw – 4.30 pm (Maggie Buckley, Sunday Kroyer, Lauren Armstrong)
Men's Long Jump – 4:30 PM (That's Coleman)
Women's 200 meters (preliminaries) – 4.40 pm (Ava leaves, Marley Questions)
Men's 200 meters (preliminaries) – 4.55 pm (Sam Ahern, Aaron Binion, Nate Okwaning)
Women's 3000 meters Steeplechase – 5.10 pm (Allison Malatesta)
Men's 3000m Steeplechase – 5.35pm (Thomas Bremer)
Women's 10,000 meters – 6 p.m
Men's 10,000 meters – 6:50 PM (Ryan Russell)
Saturday May 4
Decathlon men – 10.30 am
- 110 meters hurdles – 10:30 am
- 1500 meters – 4:30 pm
- Discus throw – 11.10 am
- Pole vault – 12:15
- Javelin throw – 3:30 pm
Women's Heptathlon – 11:30 am
- 800 meters – 1.30 pm
- Long jump – 11:30 am
- Javelin throw – 12.30 pm
Women's 4×100 meter relay – 12:00 (Marley Questions, Cat Doran, Glory Moncion Allen, Gabi Baker, Ava leaves, Caroline Stanton)
Men's High Jump – 12:00
Men's 4×100 meter relay – 12.10 pm (Nate Okwaning, Ryan Hillard, Aaron Binion, Sam Ahern, Jason Wood)
Women's 1500 meters – 12:20 (Allison Malatesta, Cat Dacey)
Women's shot put – 12.30 pm (Lauren Armstrong, Sunday Kroyer)
Men's discus throw – 12.30 pm (Adam Hecker, Tony Cocchiaro)
Men's 1500 meters – 12:40 (Ben Trantanella, Will Bonnette, Charlie Alexon, Ben Neff)
Women's Triple Jump – 12:45 (Ashley Sheldon)
Men's 110 meters hurdles (final) – 1 p.m
Women's 100 meters hurdles (final) – 1.15 pm
Women's 400 meters (final) – 1.30 pm
Men's 400 meters (final) – 1.40 pm
Women's 100 meters (final) – 1.50 pm
Men's 100 meters (final) – 2 p.m
Women's 800 meters (final) – 2.10 pm
Men's 800 meters (final) – 2.20 pm
Women's 400 meters hurdles (final) – 2.30 pm
Men's Triple Jump – 2:30 PM (Ryan Hillard, Aaron Binion)
Women's high jump – 2.30 pm (Caroline Stanton, Grace Ardito, Ashley Sheldon)
Men's shot put – 2:30 PM (Tony Cocchiaro, Nick Entner, Just Mason)
Women's discus throw: 2:30 p.m
Men's 400 meters hurdles (final) – 2.45 pm
Women's 200 meters (final) – 2.55 pm
Men's 200 meters (final) – 3.05 pm
Women's 5,000 meters – 3.15 pm (Caroline Kelly, Annabel Dobash)
Men's 5,000 meters – 3.40 pm (Mark D'Alessandro)
Women's 4×400 meter relay – 4 p.m. (Glory Moncion Allen, Kasey McGerald, Gabi Baker, Caroline Stanton, Cat Doran, Allison Malatesta)
Men's 4×400 meter relay – 4.10 pm (Aaron Binion, Jackson Klehr, Ryan Hillard, Aidan Savitt, Drew Hill, Sam Ahern)
|
Sources
2/ https://unionathletics.com/news/2024/5/2/mens-track-field-preview-track-and-field-ready-for-2024-ll-outdoor-championships
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island
- Jokowi calls for corn price balance, farmers and breeders must benefit
- The OECD says Britain will experience the slowest growth of all rich countries next year.
- Hollywood Drift roller coaster in 2026 – Press Telegram
- EXAMPLE: Athletics ready for 2024 LL Outdoor Championships
- Zendayas' Stylist Makes Shocking Met Gala Dress Reveal
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps as key report shows hiring decline | Business
- Multibillion-dollar Apple contract for default placements comes to the fore in Google antitrust case
- News from Southeast Asia
- Former PM Pak Imran Khan writes from prison
- EU turns up pressure on China as Xi Jinping prepares for three-country tour, with fiery Paris talks looming
- Narendra Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Rae Bareli nomination | Latest news India