Josh Baker death: Worcestershire has lost 'brilliant man and fantastic cricketer', says former coach

Worcestershire have lost “a brilliant man and a fantastic cricketer” in the match death of Josh Baker, says his former coach Shaftab Khalid. West Mercia Police are not investigating the 20-year-old spinner's death on Thursday as there are no suspicious circumstances. Khalid worked with the southpaw as he came through the Worcestershire youth ranks. England white-ball captain Jos Buttler and England women's coach Jon Lewis expressed their condolences on Friday. Worcestershire's senior coroner has confirmed he has received a referral reporting Baker's death. No further information is available at this time until further investigation has taken place, he added. Baker's death was announced just a day after he took three wickets in a second XI match in the county against Somerset on Wednesday. “It was devastating to work with him since he was 16,” Khalid told BBC Sport. “Worcestershire not only lost a very talented cricketer, but also a wonderful and wonderful human being. He was such a kind, humble and lovely person.” Baker, born in Redditch, made his first-class debut in 2021 and previously represented England Under-19s signing a three-year contract with his home country last year. He played 47 matches across all formats and took 70 wickets, including two County Championship appearances this season, the last against Durham in April. Khalid, a former off-spinner from Worcestershire, added: “He was very young when he got his professional contract, but he tried to help his friends, guide them – in a big brother way – to help them make a get a professional contract. “As a young boy he was the heart and soul of the dressing room. He got on well with all the coaches. He was a boy from Worcestershire, so when he played for his country and then for England Under-19s, the dream came. ” WHERE. “He was a cricketer at all formats and had a huge future but unfortunately you never know what will happen in life. It's a huge lesson for everyone. He will be truly missed.” The club has invited anyone who would like to remember Baker to visit the New Road ground today and sign a book of condolence. Lewis' assistant coach Alex Gidman was head coach of Worcestershire when Baker earned his first professional contract. “It's really shocking,” Lewis said. “I spoke to Alex and he was quite upset about it. “Cricket is an incredibly small world and it's really sad. It will be a big struggle for Josh's family, but also for the Worcestershire players and all the staff there, and we wish them all the best.” Buttler added on Instagram: “Incredibly sad news, thoughts and prayers with all of Josh's family, friends and everyone at Worcs.”

