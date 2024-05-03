Chaos, mediocrity and unadulterated stress: the end of another football season | Cambridge United

aAs middle age progresses, I'm constantly discovering new and less interesting ways to measure the passage of time. I lived on a street with a food market for much of my twenties and all of my thirties, and after a few years of eating burritos and Turkish flatbreads, I realized that the biggest benefit was the waste collection. Every day was bin day.

I took this freedom and this wild abandonment to waste completely for granted. I didn't have to plan or think or tear cardboard boxes to shreds. Just throw a plastic bag on the street before 5 p.m. and it will be taken away. I was really alive. Now it's a Sunday evening ritual: look down the street, is it recycling or garden waste? That time again, eh, Frank? It feels like just last week we were dragging the yellow bin to the curb. Do you have room in your green bin, Janet? I've been doing some pruning. There we all are, wheel them out and wait for the Monday morning chorus of the 6am garbage truck. Another week closer to death.

Granted it doesn't always feel so bleak, Australian rubbish trucks have a mechanical arm that scoops the rubbish bin into the air. It's dramatic stuff. The first step towards the takeover of robots. My toddler loves them.

Football seasons feel a bit like bin day. Every year I suddenly look up and it's almost over. Where has all that gone? There's something about them: the consistency, the uniformity of it all. Contact the neighbors. Same again this year? Center table mediocrity? Ah, the fourth round, well that's something.

And so, almost a year to the day I logged into iFollow to see how Cambridge United ultimately retained their League One status, I logged into iFollow to see how Cambridge United ultimately maintained their League One status.

Our season was slightly chaotic. Sack Mark Bonner, hire Neil Harris, watch him flee to Millwall before he's even arrived, and bring in Garry Monk. And yet here we were almost exactly where we started.

Former Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk will enjoy a full pre-season. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA

Once again my April was suddenly taken over by things I shouldn't have time for: Burton's remaining games and Cheltenham's injury problems. We had blown the chance to guarantee things in the middle of the week. A Spurs lasagna style illness robbed us of all our defenders against Wycombe at the Abbey. But we were resolute and took the lead halfway through the second half. When substitute Lyle Taylor made an exciting signing in January, in that it was someone we had actually heard of, gave away a silly penalty late on and responded to an unnecessary stick by telling our fans to fuck off, personally and later on Instagram just to be sure.

Meanwhile, our local rivals Peterborough sent a team of kids away to relegation-threatened Cheltenham that same evening. Two-nil for the Robins. Thanks Darren Ferguson. Thanks Barry Fry.

Last year, the final day had been two hours of unadulterated stress that the US needed to win and rely on others. A goal from MK Dons could have brought us down. I was on TalkSport at the time, trying really hard to talk about football that other people cared about. The whole thing was tiring.

This time it all felt depressingly foreboding. Cheltenham was in the relegation zone all season. We hadn't even spent a minute there. Of the 29 permutations involving us, her and Burton, only two would send us down. Even the world's greatest optimists find ways to dread watching their own team play.

And then it was just, well, fine. Away in already relegated Port Vale and needing a point to survive. Full-time: Port Vale 0-0 Cambridge United. It would be difficult to describe it as a football match. Nothing happened. Nothing. I watched all ninety-plus minutes intently and can't remember a single moment on either side.

News from elsewhere was filtered, that's all news can do on a last day. It filtered out of Fleetwood and it filtered out of Stevenage and it filtered out good news that Burton and Cheltenham were losing. The game before me was irrelevant. I felt almost devoid of pain, of the masochistic need to feel my heart beating. Prevent some danger, put me on edge. This was just another slice of life fading away.

I enjoyed the season, I just hated the games. Arsenal fan Ian Stone sums up the experience of a passionate football supporter. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Maybe that's what the whole season was and what they are. Just a constant that rarely goes anywhere. Look who you let go, look who you kept, get annoyed because someone with more money took your only decent prospect. Wikipedia is making a fuss about some new signings that are just a string of names. Watch pre-season videos about X of Rondos and post-Nutmeg banter that will make you feel like this team has something in it. Start believing. In August, admire a field that looks beautiful. If it's mowed perfectly, maybe we can win promotion. Win a pair. After four games, stare at the rankings because you are in the play-offs. Win zero games once the clocks change. Hire a left back who will lend out his balance in January. Somehow win at Barnsley. If you're lucky, stay up. Rinse and repeat, just a year older and none wiser.

Recently, Arsenal fan and comedian Ian Stone summed it up perfectly in a radio interview. I enjoyed the season, I just hate the games. And that is Arsenal. Top of the Eredivisie. Three teams in Europe's top leagues have conceded fewer goals. What hope for the rest of us?

In reality, League One for the fourth consecutive season is quite an achievement for a club of Cambridge's stature, and yet you can't help but dream of what Monk could do with a full pre-season on the grass. Squeak into the Championship and then go back to the Premier League. Heineken, schmeineken, champagne, caviar Only 20 more days of binning and it's rolling around again.