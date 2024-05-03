Naomi Osaka shares tennis moves set to 'Challengers' score





Tennis star Naomi Osaka gave her reaction to Luca Guadagnino's vibrant tennis film Challengers on Thursday, she shared her own on-court moves to the film's viral techno score. On TikTokOsaka posted a video of herself moving through a tennis serve and twirling her racket with her fingers after writing, “Me after watching Challengers.” Although the tennis player has no official ties to the hit film, in which Zendaya is involved in a love triangle with Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes previously said. Business insider It was Osaka's win over Serena Williams in 2018 that partially inspired the film. At the 2018 US Open, the then 20-year-old Osaka defeated Williams in a dramatic match that was colored by three code violations for Williams, for receiving coaching, racket abuse and verbal abuse. Williams, specifically outraged by the insinuation that she cheated by communicating with her coach, called referee Carlos Ramos a “thief” for giving her a point, and postponed the match significantly by arguing with Ramos and the officials of the match. “This immediately struck me as an intensely cinematic situation where you're all alone on your side of the court and there's another person in this huge tennis stadium who cares as much about what's happening to you as you do, but you can' Don't talk to them,” Kuritzkes said. After her win, Osaka tearfully told the audience, which spent most of the awards ceremony cheering, “I'm sorry it had to end like this.” Earlier in the evening, Williams told her fans to “make this the best moment we can” and “be positive.” “For whatever reason, it just clicked in my head,” Kuritzkes continued about his moment of inspiration. “Well, what if you really want to talk about something? And what if it was something other than just tennis? What if it was something going on between the two of you? And what if it concerns the person on the other side of the net? How would you have that conversation and how would you convey the tension of that situation using the tools specific to film?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/naomi-osaka-challengers-inspiration-1235889346/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos