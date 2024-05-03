Clines, Hamlett and Khmil headline All-CUSA selections





FORT WORTH Olivia Clines , Hailey Hamlett And Anhelina Khmil headline a group of five Horned Frogs honored as All-CUSA selections. Clines earned Freshman of the Year honors, while Hamlett and Khmil were crowned CUSA Couple of the Year. Hamlett, Khmil and Sutton MacTavish earned First Team All-Conference honors while Ana Vergara was named second team All-CUSA. Additionally, Clines was named to CUSA's All-Freshman Team. Clines shined in her debut season with the Frogs. She and partner Annette Namike were crowned Pair of the Tournament after winning 4-0 at the CUSA Championship, all from court five. Clines has a 15-8 record this season, with all 15 wins coming on court five. She has seven ranking victories this season and finished the year 8-2 in TCU's last 10 duals. Hamlett and Khmil, who were named AVCA First Team All-Americans, went 22-3 as a pair. The duo started the year 15-0 and recorded eight ranked victories during the season. Hamlett (29-6) has the most wins by a Horned Frog this season, followed by Khmil at 28-7. The two were awarded twice this season with CUSA Pair of the Week (February 28, March 27) and AVCA Pair of the Week (March 25). Individually, Hamlett is the only Horned Frog to play all matches from field one this season. Khmil is 22-3 from the No. 1 position and also boasts a 6-4 record with Vergara in lane two. MacTavish (24-8) earned AVCA Second-Team All-American honors in addition to being a First Team All-Conference selection. She recorded her 100th career victory against Tulane at the CUSA Championship (April 26). The two-time captain of the Horned Frogs posted 10 ranked wins, including the lone point scored this season (March 16) over No. 1 USC. MacTavish was a two-time winner of the CUSA Pair of the Week this season (March 20 and April 10). At the CUSA Championship, MacTavish played a key role in TCU's second championship title, going 4-0 and winning two matches over the weekend. From a second-place finish with Vergara, the pair was named to the conference's All-Tournament team. Vergara posted a 24-9 record in her junior campaign. She won 4-0 at the CUSA Championship with MacTavish on court two, earning All-Tournament Team honors. Vergara recorded 10 ranked wins on the season and recorded eight match-clinching points for the Horned Frogs. Next one Sixth-seeded TCU (29-7) takes the sand against No. 11 LSU (25-11) in the first round of the NCAA Championship on Friday at 4 p.m. The competition will be broadcast on ESPNU and individual courts will be streamed on ESPN+.

