Braylon Collier Discusses Iowa Football Offer | Recruiting





Update: Collier announced on Friday when he would officially visit the Hawkeyes. —— During practice Thursday, Braylon Collier noticed Iowa wide receiver coach Jon Budmayr watching. The wideout from Sandusky (OH) Perkins High appreciated it and decided to let the Hawkeye assistant know how he felt. It turned out that there was more good news to come. Budmayr informed Collier that Iowa was offering him a scholarship. “The offer meant the world to me,” Collier told HN. It marked a milestone for him. “Being my first Big Ten offer, I mean I've been talking about playing Power 5/Power 4 college football since I was a kid and it's crazy to see my dreams come true,” he said. Collier (6-1, 170) caught 80 balls for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior last fall. He also played basketball and baseball in high school. Iowa State reportedly offered Collier a scholarship on April 9. He also claimed opportunities from nine different MAC programs. Collier announced Thursday that he would officially visit Iowa State from June 14 to 16. He was still working out dates for his Hawkeye official. “Coach Budmayr gave me June 7-9 and June 21-23. Most likely it will be the weekend of the 21st as baseball may still continue on the weekend of the 7th. However, nothing has been set yet,” he said. Collier is looking forward to returning to Iowa and watching the Hawkeyes. “Iowa State is beautiful. I was there once to visit Iowa State, and it was really nice,” he said. “(Iowa) coach (Kirk) Ferentz has something special going on at Iowa, and I'm excited to see it.” Academics will play a major role in Collier's final decision. He looks forward to learning more about what Iowa and the state of Iowa have to offer during his official visits. “In college I would like to study Business, more specifically Sales & Marketing. I think this would be a good course for me because I would like to have my own business one day, and business will never be in demand. ” he said. Necklaces junior highlight video reveals a receiver who often has defenders on their heels. It is the result of excellent speed on straights and a sharp route.

