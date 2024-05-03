Challengers: Could Zendaya's tennis man hack the ATP Challenger Tour?

As the world's best tennis players compete in one of the most important tournaments of the year in Madrid, the parallel sporting universes align.

A whole group of top players compete in the equivalent of baseball minor leagues in another part of Spain, in Italy and in France. They play challengers.

You know where this is going.

There's a tennis movie that isn't really a tennis movie called Challengers, which stars Zendaya as Tashi Donaldson. She is the wife and coach of one of the world's best players, but she was once 'the next big thing'.

Then she got injured and had to settle for coaching her partner to the top.

Now he is in a slump in the run-up to the US Open. So she gets him signed up for the Phils Tire Town Challenger tournament, where they will face her husband's former best friend, who was also once Tashi's friend.

There's some history in there. Let's leave it at that.

While everyone is leaving the theater thinking about love triangles and threesomes, the minds of tennis fans drift to the dynamics of their sport, where top players really emerge in tournaments that on paper are below their level in the global game.

GO DEEPER Challengers isn't a tennis movie, but Zendaya has something big to say about the sport

On Friday, May 3, Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, a top 30 player no one wants to face during the first week of a Grand Slam, took on world number 77 Arthur Rinderknech of the Netherlands in a Challenger tournament in Aix-En Provence in France.

Days earlier, Etcheverry had lost to Canada's Denis Shapovalov in Madrid.

Frances Tiafoe, a second-round loser to Argentina's Pedro Cachin (the man who asked Nadal for his shirt two days later after their match), was trying to earn victories at the Sardegna Open in Cagliari. Things didn't go well for the 2022 US Open semifinalist, who was the top seed but lost 6-1, 7-5 to Federico Coria.



Tiafoe in Sardinia, where his search for form failed (Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour)

Italians Fabio Fognini, another former top 10 player, and Lorenzo Musetti, world number 29 and a man who should rival Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the future, were on home turf. OOn the women's side, Emma Navarro, world number 23 and climbing but less than a week after a third-round loss in Madrid, looked for form in Lleida, Spain, in the WTA quasi-equivalent of a Challenger, a 125 event.

This happens a lot these days, even though the tournaments usually have all the glitz and glamor that Phils Tire Town offers, which is to say, none. Their appeal to these types of players is part necessity and part invention, and goes along with the efforts of the ATP and WTA to elevate the Masters 1000 tournaments, which are a level below a Grand Slam event.

GO DEEPER Within tennis' corridors of power: a broken hall of mirrors where nothing is as it seems

By expanding their treks and duration from a week to 12 days, the tours have sold out more tickets and created more days of premium tournament television content. They have also punched holes in the schedules of top players when they lose in the early rounds.

Take Tiafoe, who showed up in Madrid the weekend before the midweek start of the tournament. Because the top 32 players get a bye in the first round, he waited almost a week to play his first match, which he lost to Cachin. His next scheduled tournament, the Italian Open, would last at least another ten days. He was suddenly looking at a fourteen-day vacuum while 3,500 miles away from home. So he left for Cagliari, with the luxury of a wildcard, along with mainstays such as Musetti, compatriot Lorenzo Sonego and compatriot Chris Eubanks.

The increasing frequency of this scenario creates a dilemma for the players experiencing these events. When players like Tiafoe and others miss the glamor of an indoor stadium, big crowds or just a place to change that isn't a portable toilet, their opponents try to soak up that rarefied atmosphere. Their routes inside are winning and winning a lot of on an increasingly competitive Challenger Tour, or blessed by its fickle wildcard system, whose sense of arbitrary glory is obscured by a combination of soft nationalism, draw-stacking and the influence of companies like IMG, which both organize tournaments and represent talent .

Karue Sell, a tennis personality with some fame on YouTube who has returned to the professional game at the age of 30 and is currently winning matches at the Porto Alegre Challenger in Brazil, says more wildcards should go to players with rich form on that tour , where the conditions (he's not a fan of the balls in Brazil) and the level of talent are a drag. Winning two weeks is enough for a Grand Slam; why wouldn't it be enough to get you in?



Sell ​​​​is doing well in his home country (Joao Pires)

GO DEEPER Repair tennis

Bernard Tomic, the Australian hot-headed tennis enigma, raised some eyebrows a few years ago when he said there was little difference between a player ranked 60th and another ranked 250th.

He wouldn't encounter many people arguing today, at least not among the men.

Top players can fall down with little friction and going the other way isn't that easy, but that doesn't mean the elite do it their own way. Improved competition has made lesser players better and the margins between rankings have narrowed.

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion who has struggled to get through a recurring wrist injury and motivational challenges, has spent weeks trying to find form on the Challenger Tour. It didn't go well. Thiem is 2-3 in three Challenger events since November. Naomi Osaka, another former Grand Slam champion, was applauded for dropping out to play a WTA 250 (not even a Challenger) in Rouen as it showed seriousness about winning matches, with the implication that she gave herself the chance to beat a few too. runs. She lost in the round of 32.

Everyone plays very good tennis these days, says Thiago Monteiro, a 29-year-old Brazilian.

Monteiro should know. He has spent much of his career bouncing between Challenger tournaments and the ATP Tour. He recently lost twice in eight days to someone named Orlando Luz, a 26-year-old Brazilian currently ranked 333rd, who has never climbed higher than world number 272.

Monteiro then defeated Stefanos Tsitispas, the world number 7, in the second round of Madrid, even though Tsitsipas had just reached the final in Barcelona after winning the Monte Carlo Masters. Tsitispas knew he had let his guard down against someone hungry and capable. He had forgetting the dynamics of every day that every tennis player must respect.



Monteiro's victory was his third against a top-10 player in his career (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Cachin, who defeated Tiafoe and then pushed Nadal to three sets, has followed a similar trajectory to Monteiro, logging many weeks at Challenger events around the world over the past decade. He said the only real difference between solid ATP Tour players and those he faces in the Challenger events is consistency.

There are plenty of players who can raise their level for a set or three, or even five, with a top player. They serve hard, rip the forehand and have moments of exquisite touch. On a practice field, they can look like superheroes. But their bodies and brains won't allow it, day after day, tournament after tournament, year after year.

Can you always be there? Cachin asked after his loss to Nadal.

Most can't do that, so they eat bad food, stay in bad hotels, and struggle to break even, knowing they might still be a good week or two away from the big show. And nothing excites them more, Monteiro said, than when a top player shows up with his fancy bag and designer shirts, patched on the sleeves with the names of prominent companies. Here comes a chance to prove to themselves and the dozens of people watching in the stands that they have the goods, at least for a few hours.

Monteiro said he has felt it from both sides and is drooling at the opportunities to play against someone like Thiem, on any pitch, knowing that as one of the top players in Brazil, he has a huge target on his back when he plays. a home challenger.

He didn't really do well, he said recently in Madrid, still a little haunted by the memory of the losses in Sao Leo and Florianopolis in Brazil and Oeiras in Portugal.

Everyone wants to beat me too.

(Top photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images; Niko Tavernise/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures; Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour)