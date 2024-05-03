Mike Randolph, Minnesota's winningest prep boys hockey coach, explains why he's attending St. Thomas Academy – Twin Cities

DULUTH – Minnesota's all-time winningest prep hockey coach, Mike Randolph, admits he has the utmost respect and even a true friendship with St. Thomas Academy athletic director Reed Hornung. But when Hornung made the more than two-hour drive to have a face-to-face conversation with Randolph earlier this week, it wasn't just a chance for friends to catch up.

In an exclusive conversation with The Rink Live, Randolph confirmed the report that Hornung drove to a coffee shop in Canal Park on Tuesday morning, April 30, to deliver the news that Randolph will not be offered a contract extension to coach the STA boys. hockey team for a fourth season, meaning his time behind the bench for the Cadets is over.

“I respect him for doing it personally,” Randolph said of his meeting with Hornung. “My next question was 'why?' because it came out of nowhere. He said, 'Oh, just small reasons,' and I asked, 'What small reasons?'

Randolph, who led the Cadets to the Section 3AA championship game last season, is tied with former Rochester Mayo head coach Lorne Grosso with 707 career wins. Randolph's chance to own the record outright ended with a 3-1 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall.

According to Randolph, the athletic director cited three main reasons for the Cadets' decision to change coaches after the former Duluth East coach went 49-30-3 during his three seasons at STA, a private school located in Mendota Heights:

— Randolph missed the team's end-of-season banquet after a snowstorm left him stranded in Duluth.

— Randolph was not visible enough at the school and had no permanent residence in the Twin Cities.

— There were complaints about the Cadets' playing style with Randolph at the helm.

Randolph admitted he regretted missing the team banquet.

RELATED: St. Thomas Academy names former Badgers assistant Mark Strobel as new boys hockey coach

“There was a snowstorm and I was stuck on my street and couldn't get out of my street,” the coach recalled. “(Duluth) had it a lot worse than you guys (in the metro area) and I couldn't drive down, so what I did is I gave my speech to my assistant coach Tom Klein and he read my speech and my acknowledgment of it team and the seniors and awards, and he did a great job. I never heard any kind of negative feedback, so I'm sorry I didn't show up at the banquet.”

In response to the complaint about visibility at the school, Randolph openly admits that his home is in Duluth year-round. His first year with the Cadets, as co-head coach, he lived part-time with family in the Twin Cities. For the past two winters, he rented an apartment in Eagan, less than 10 minutes from the STA ice arena.

“I've been married for 50 years and I've coached 42 of them, and the reason it's worked is because my wife understands my passion and I understand hers,” Randolph said. “She has passions that happen in Duluth, she loves our house, she loves Duluth, and we're not moving there. So if that's a reason to get rid of me, I understand, but we're not going backwards.”

As a successful prep coach in five separate decades, the Cadets' playing style, and the playing style of all his teams in five separate decades, is defined by the players on the ice, not the man behind the bench.

“I said my style of play is based on the talent we have, the team we have and the type of players we have,” Randolph recalled. “That's how I've always done it, for a long time.”

Randolph, 72, took over as head coach at Duluth East in 1988 and led the Greyhounds to a pair of state titles and 18 state tournament trips during 32 years there, stepping down amid some controversy in 2021. At STA, he was co-head coach one season alongside Trent Eigner, then sole head coach the past two seasons, and to Cretin-Derham Hall in the sectional playoffs both years. Through the Cadets' 5-1 victory over Tartan in January, Randolph became just the third prep coach in Minnesota hockey history to reach 700 career wins.

He said he is open to coaching again, with the important caveat that he will continue to live in Duluth full-time. With reports emerging that St. Thomas Academy will soon announce Mark Strobel as their next head hockey coach, Randolph said it appears the effort to replace him has been underway for some time.

“I was a bit frustrated by the lack of real reasons to get rid of me. But now that I see the story coming together, they clearly had Mark Strobel on their radar a while ago,” Randolph said. “It's kind of frustrating that they weren't honest and said, 'Hey, we have a chance to find someone we really like, and we're going to let you go.' Just be honest and fair. I have nothing against Mark Strobel. I coached his kid at St. Thomas Academy, so there is a connection there.”

Still, Randolph leaves his time at STA with a sense of pride in the work he has done, and with respect for the people there.

“I have sacrificed a lot. I've done a lot of miles. I rented (an apartment) and did a lot of things to make it work,” he said. “I'm glad I had three years there. It was three great years and unfortunately it has come to an end.”