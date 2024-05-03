Penn State Womens Basketball adds Sean Bair to the coaching staff





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.-Penn State women's basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger welcomes Sean Bair back to Happy Valley to serve as an assistant coach on its staff. Bair brings collegiate and high school experience and a history of data and analytics to the Lady Lions coaching staff. The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania native enjoyed a year-long stint as Director of Video & Analytics at PSU in 2020-21. Kieger said, “We are excited to announce Sean's return to our Penn State Family! Sean's wealth of experience and passion for the game makes him a valuable addition to our coaching staff. His commitment to player development and to fostering a winning performance culture aligns perfectly with the goals of our program. We look forward to the impact he will make as we strive for continued success on and off the field.” Bair spent the past three seasons most recently as an assistant coach at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ. In his first season with the Hawks, he helped coach the team to a 12-win campaign, including a seven-win improvement in conference play. . The season marked the biggest turnaround from one season to another in program history, as the Hawks posted their most overall and conference wins since the 2018-19 season. Prior to his time at Monmouth, Bair spent a season at Happy Valley. While on the Penn State staff, he used video and analytics to increase the team's conference wins by six from the previous year, including a signature victory over No. 15 Ohio State. He worked closely creating player development videos, evaluating recruits and generating post-game reports. After graduating from Dickinson College in 2012, Bair returned to school seven years later and became a college assistant at Arkansas, earning a master's degree while working with the Razorbacks men's basketball team. His duties at Arkansas include graphic arts recruitment, logistics organization, strategic research and many other responsibilities within the program. Bair earned his master's degree in adult and lifelong learning from Arkansas. After completing his undergraduate studies, Bair became the head boys basketball coach at New Oxford High School in Pennsylvania from 2013 to 2019. He found significant success during his time as head coach, posting three straight winning seasons, including two trips to the PIAA 5A postseason in 2017 and 2018. His team also posted 20-plus winning seasons in 2018-2019. In his final year leading the New Oxford boys basketball program, he received GameTimePA Coach of the Year honors in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2024/5/3/womens-basketball-penn-state-womens-basketball-adds-sean-bair-to-coaching-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos