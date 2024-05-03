'250,000 simulations': England women's cricket coach uses AI to pick team | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: England Women's Cricket Coach Jon Lewis announced Friday that he is using artificial intelligence to assist with team selection, noting that the technology played a role in his team's success during last season's competition. Ash .

Lewis first encountered the technology developed by London-based PSi when he took over the management of the UP Warriorz franchise in India Premier League Women .

Now the 48-year-old former England paceman relies on the company to help him make decisions about squad composition, team balance and in-game match-ups between players.

The system generates projected results based on the composition of each side.

“I can send multiple different setups to the PSi in London and they run, I think, about 250,000 simulations per team I send, with all the different permutations that can happen during the game,” he said.

“We can run simulated teams against the simulated opposition to give us an idea of ​​how those teams might stack up against each other.

“I came across it during my time at UP Warriorz and it's something I looked at and thought it could add some value to the England women's cricket team.”

Lewis said he was still in favor of a 'people-first approach', but added: 'What data can do is give you a very objective view of what could happen and what has happened before. I think it will help with boundary decisions in terms of selection. and matching.”

Lewis, who spoke to England Rugby Union coach Steve Borthwick about his own use of the PSi model, said the system proved its worth when his side played the multi-format Women's Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia last season.

“There was one selection in particular last year, one period of the Ashes that we focused on as a team,” said Lewis, speaking at the announcement of England's squad for the T20 and ODI series at home against Pakistan later this month.

“There were a few selections where AI really helped, because both of the players I wanted to select were both in really good form and both were really selectable, and it did help with those selections.

“We saw a real strength in Australia and we adjusted our strength accordingly. It worked really well and most importantly helped us win the T20 series, which got us back into the Ashes.”

AI is increasingly becoming part of top sport. Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said last month it could help identify talented athletes “in every corner of the world.”

He said AI could also give more athletes access to personalized training methods.

(With AFP inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/250000-simulations-england-womens-cricket-coach-using-ai-to-pick-team/articleshow/109824102.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos