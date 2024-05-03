Former college football star Johnny Manziel predicts NCAA demise: 'It's only a matter of time'

Johnny Manziel was one of the most popular college football players of his era. He threw for 7,820 yards during his two-year stint as the starting quarterback at Texas A&M. He was named a Heisman Trophy winner in 2012, becoming the first freshman to earn the distinction.

Manziel became a household name and brought unprecedented attention and revenue to Texas A&M, but his rise to fame was also steeped in controversy. He found himself in the crosshairs of the NCAA when an investigation focused on Manziel's possible signature scheme. His childhood friend, Nate Fitch, was considered the mastermind behind the signature-for-money venture.

Given Manziel's history with the NCAA, it didn't come as a complete surprise when he made a rather ominous prediction about the future of the organization.

“F–k the NCAA,” Manziel said recently during an appearance on the Action Network Podcast “The Favorites”. “They deserve everything they get.”

Manziel also suggested that he would enjoy witnessing what he believes will be the eventual “demise of the NCAA.”

“It's only a matter of time before we see the demise of the NCAA forever,” Manziel said. “I'm sitting here with a bucket of popcorn and my Heisman trophy next to me, waiting for the day I see that alarm.”

While the advent of name, image and likeness (NIL) has certainly significantly changed the landscape of college athletes, it remains unclear how it will ultimately impact the overall structure of the NCAA.

Manziel raised eyebrows more than a decade ago when he began flashing large sums of money at parties with music stars like Drake and NBA greats like LeBron James. He also developed a reputation for flying around the country on private planes.

At the time, athletes were not allowed to profit from their name, image or likeness, so the NCAA eventually launched an investigation into Manziel's possible signature scheme.

In 2021, he told Barstool Sports that someone approached him and offered him the opportunity to make a few thousand dollars.

“We all do it secretly, we don't want to get caught, we try to learn from everyone else who gets caught,” Manziel said. “And I may or may not have gone back to this guy's apartment and signed probably 10,000 pieces. He gave me three thousand dollars.”

Manziel also took aim at the NCAA for its decision to vacate Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy. Earlier this year, Manziel threatened to skip future trophy ceremonies.

“After careful thought and consideration, I will humbly withdraw from presenting the Heisman Trophy until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back,” Manziel posted on X on March 2. “It does not sit well with my morals and values ​​that he cannot doing. stand on stage with us every year Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA, the ball is in your court.

Manziel landed at number 13 on ESPN's “Top 75 Quarterbacks of the 2000s.”

The Cleveland Browns drafted Manziel in the first round, but he flamed out after just two seasons. In the Netflix documentary 'Untold: Johnny Football', Manziel opened up about his struggle with addiction. He said his drug use after his final season in Cleveland led to him losing 40 pounds over a nine-month period.

