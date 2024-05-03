Sports
Former college football star Johnny Manziel predicts NCAA demise: 'It's only a matter of time'
Johnny Manziel was one of the most popular college football players of his era. He threw for 7,820 yards during his two-year stint as the starting quarterback at Texas A&M. He was named a Heisman Trophy winner in 2012, becoming the first freshman to earn the distinction.
Manziel became a household name and brought unprecedented attention and revenue to Texas A&M, but his rise to fame was also steeped in controversy. He found himself in the crosshairs of the NCAA when an investigation focused on Manziel's possible signature scheme. His childhood friend, Nate Fitch, was considered the mastermind behind the signature-for-money venture.
Given Manziel's history with the NCAA, it didn't come as a complete surprise when he made a rather ominous prediction about the future of the organization.
“F–k the NCAA,” Manziel said recently during an appearance on the Action Network Podcast “The Favorites”. “They deserve everything they get.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Manziel also suggested that he would enjoy witnessing what he believes will be the eventual “demise of the NCAA.”
“It's only a matter of time before we see the demise of the NCAA forever,” Manziel said. “I'm sitting here with a bucket of popcorn and my Heisman trophy next to me, waiting for the day I see that alarm.”
JOHNNY MANZIEL NAMES SURPRISING QUARTERBACK AS NFL'S 'GOAT'
While the advent of name, image and likeness (NIL) has certainly significantly changed the landscape of college athletes, it remains unclear how it will ultimately impact the overall structure of the NCAA.
Manziel raised eyebrows more than a decade ago when he began flashing large sums of money at parties with music stars like Drake and NBA greats like LeBron James. He also developed a reputation for flying around the country on private planes.
At the time, athletes were not allowed to profit from their name, image or likeness, so the NCAA eventually launched an investigation into Manziel's possible signature scheme.
In 2021, he told Barstool Sports that someone approached him and offered him the opportunity to make a few thousand dollars.
“We all do it secretly, we don't want to get caught, we try to learn from everyone else who gets caught,” Manziel said. “And I may or may not have gone back to this guy's apartment and signed probably 10,000 pieces. He gave me three thousand dollars.”
Manziel also took aim at the NCAA for its decision to vacate Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy. Earlier this year, Manziel threatened to skip future trophy ceremonies.
“After careful thought and consideration, I will humbly withdraw from presenting the Heisman Trophy until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back,” Manziel posted on X on March 2. “It does not sit well with my morals and values that he cannot doing. stand on stage with us every year Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA, the ball is in your court.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Manziel landed at number 13 on ESPN's “Top 75 Quarterbacks of the 2000s.”
The Cleveland Browns drafted Manziel in the first round, but he flamed out after just two seasons. In the Netflix documentary 'Untold: Johnny Football', Manziel opened up about his struggle with addiction. He said his drug use after his final season in Cleveland led to him losing 40 pounds over a nine-month period.
Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/former-college-football-star-johnny-manziel-predicts-ncaas-demise-its-only-a-matter-of-time
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Appointed 3 people for negotiations, not deals, says Imran Khan
- Local election results: Labor admits Gaza was a factor in some of its parliamentary election defeats. A senior Tory source said the London mayoral outcome 'could be tight'. | political news
- Shark Tank India's Ritesh Agarwal meets Bollywood actors R Madhavan and John Abraham; view the photo
- Former college football star Johnny Manziel predicts NCAA demise: 'It's only a matter of time'
- A Fashion Critic Picks the Best and Worst Looks of All Time
- Players who received special exemptions from the USGA for the US Open and how they fared
- Hasan Minhaj on losing his 'Daily Show' job after fact-checking scandal
- FY2025 budget request continues to focus on clean energy
- Donald Trump moves much of his White House campaign to New York
- Access to Hollywood tape led to discreet payments
- '250,000 simulations': England women's cricket coach uses AI to pick team | Cricket news
- The Story Behind These Extravagant Kentucky Derby Hats