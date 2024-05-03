Sports
LSU Women's Tennis Opens NCAA Tournament with First Round Match vs. Baylor – LSU
Stanford, California. The LSU women's tennis team (15-10) begins its campaign in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Friday at noon CT when they take on the Baylor Bears (17-12) in the first round of the Stanford Regional at the Taube Family Tennis Center .
Baylor (May 3)
Live stats and video
NCAA Tournament Stanford Regional
LSU entered the Stanford Regional as the No. 2 seed in Monday's NCAA Tournament selection show. Host Stanford is the No. 2 team in the tournament with an impressive 22-2 record this year and will face Massachusetts (15-7) in their first round match.
LSU-Baylor opens Friday at noon CT and will be followed by Stanford-UMass at 3 p.m. CT. The winners of Friday's games will play Saturday at 3:00 PM CT for the chance to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. All matches will be played at the Taube Family Tennis Center in the heart of the Stanford University campus.
Notes on Baylor
LSU and Baylor have met five times over the years, with the Tigers winning all five games. This will be the first time the two teams have competed in a dual match since 1998, where LSU defeated Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Southwest Regional by a score of 5-0.
The Bears are the third seed in the regional league and enter the tournament with a 17-12 overall record, a 7-6 mark in Big 12 competition and a No. 34 ranking in the latest ITA team rankings. Senior Miska Kadleckova leads the team in singles with a score of 16-4 on court one and a ranking of No. 95 in the latest ITA singles rankings.
The programs share two opponents this season in the form of SMU and TCU. LSU fell to SMU 4-1 in February, while Baylor defeated SMU twice, 4-2. The TCU games were the opposite for the programs, with LSU claiming a 4-1 victory over the Horned Frogs, while Baylor fell 4-0.
Tiger facts
LSU will compete in the NCAA tournament for the 25etime in program history and the second straight season under head coach Taylor Fogleman. Last year, Fogleman became the program's first-ever first-year head coach to lead the team to the NCAA Tournament. This year he leads a squad of nine players who were new to the dance program, this time as runners-up in the Stanford Regional.
The Tigers enter the NCAA tournament ranked No. 32 in the latest ITA rankings released Thursday morning. In singles, Florentine Dekkers is ranked No. 101 and Aran Teixid Garcia moved up to No. 110. LSU has one duo in doubles; Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva checked in at the age of 52.
LSU had two representatives at the SEC postseason awards released last week. Teixid Garcia earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, while Erickson became the first LSU player to be named to the All-Freshman team since 2018.
Teixid Garcia earned her spot on the second team by posting an 11-8 singles record playing at Nos. 1-3 for the Tigers. In doubles, she led the team with 12 wins, playing with two different partners. Her partnership with Dekkers in particular was a key part of the doubles line-up this season, with the pair finishing 11-8 in second place.
Erickson earned a spot on the freshman team after a strong debut campaign this spring. Her 10-8 singles record ranks third this spring and her five wins in SEC play are tied for the highest. In doubles, Erickson and partner Anita Sahdiieva recorded seven wins playing together in first place doubles, including four against ranked foes. LSU won six regular season matches against SEC foes, with Erickson and Sahdiieva being the only two players to score a doubles and/or singles victory in all six team victories.
Sahdiieva led the team in singles this spring with a 12-3 record, playing primarily at third for the Tigers. In doubles, she posted an 11-9 record playing at No. 1 with Erickson and freshman Kinaa Graham dating back to February.
2024 NCAA Tournament
Stanford Regional Stanford, California.
Taube family tennis center
First round Friday May 3
LSU vs. Baylor, noon CT
Stanford vs. Massachusetts, 3:00 PM CT
Second round Saturday May 4
Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 3pm CT
