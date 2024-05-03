European Youth Games to attract teenagers from all over the world





Hundreds of Jewish teenagers from around the world will come to Britain this summer to take part in what is considered the biggest international Jewish sporting event of the year. The first European Maccabi Youth Games (EMYG24) will see around 850 under-18 and under-16 participants from 16 countries compete in up to 23 different sports over a one-week period. The games, which take place between July 30 and August 6, include basketball, hockey, football, indoor football, tennis and table tennis. Athletes come from Denmark, Austria, Argentina, Netherlands, Hungary, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, France, Slovakia, Germany and South Africa. Jewish teenagers celebrate during a football match (Photo: Maccabi GB) As well as taking part in sport, participants will enjoy sightseeing in London and learning about British Jewish history, culture and tradition. In the meantime, Maccabi GB is calling on volunteers to sign up to help in areas such as administration and logistics; education and planning; involvement and promotion; event support services; operations and youth leadership. As part of EMYG24, a program specifically tailored to young athletes with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will also be piloted. It aims to include specific SEND sporting competitions, and to enable athletes with special educational needs and disabilities to participate in general competition. It also offers taster sessions in different sports for all athletes with SEND. Team Maccabi GB's U18 Girls football team, training at St. George's Park (Credit: Maccabi GB) Maccabi GB Chairman Jonathan Prevezer said: Maccabi GB is delighted to be hosting the first European Maccabi Youth Games. Working closely with CST, the police and many volunteers, we look forward to welcoming more than 800 young Jewish athletes from 15 other countries for fun and safe Games, and shining a light on the thriving culture of British Judaism today. Founded over 80 years ago, Maccabi GB is one of Britain's leading Jewish sports, health and welfare charities, involving up to 60,000 people nationally each year. To sign up as a volunteer, visit maccabigb.org/emygvolunteer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejc.com/community/european-youth-games-to-attract-teens-from-around-the-world-o8vkhksv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos