Barton selected to academic All-Patriot League team





BETHLEHEM, graduate student Pa. Lehigh Sam Barton has been named to the Academic All-Patriot League team, which was announced by the league on Friday. Last weekend, Barton earned three All-Patriot League honors for his performance at the Patriot League Championship and now adds Academic All-Patriot League recognition for the second time in his career. To be eligible for Scholar-Athlete of the Year or the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.20 and be a starter or key player in his/her sport. Freshmen or students who are in their first year of study at their school are not eligible for the honor. The team is voted on by the league's sports information directors. Barton graduated last May with a 3.71 GPA in finance and currently has a 4.0 GPA in Lehigh's tech entrepreneurship program. Barton was a four-year member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll and earned Academic All-Patriot League honors following the 2022 season. He was also recognized as an All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America following the 2023 season. On the road, Barton led the Mountain Hawks at the Patriot League Championship, finishing in ninth place at 222, earning his third All-Patriot League honor. Barton earned first-team honors, placing third as a sophomore in 2021 and earning second-team honors in 2022 and 2024. Barton, owner of a 74.73 scoring average, led Lehigh for more than 15 rounds at Irish Creek Collegiate this season in addition to the Patriot League championship. Loyola's Carlo Pizzano, the Patriot League's individual champion and Player of the Year, was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year. 2024 Patriot League Men's Golf Scientist-Athlete of the Year Carlo Pizzano, Loyola Maryland (Gr.) 2024 Men's Golf Academic All-Patriot League Team Carlo Pizzano, Loyola Maryland (Gr.)

Benjamin Valdez, Navy (jr.)

Robbie Herzig, Colgate (Jr.)

Mike Crowley, Loyola Maryland (Sr.)

Sam Barton Lehigh (Gr.)

