Sports
Josh Baker: Parents 'heartbroken' by death of 20-year-old Worcestershire County cricketer | British news
The parents of Josh Baker, a cricketer who died aged 20, have said they are both “heartbroken” after his shock death.
The Worcestershire Country Cricket Club has made the announcement death of the spin bowler on Thursday.
Baker had played 47 matches across all formats for the club, taking 70 wickets, and was playing for the second team on Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the news was announced.
Paul and Lisa Baker shared a photo of them with their son, taken on a cricket pitch, and said Josh had “achieved many of his dreams before he turned 21”.
They added: “Take every opportunity to hug your parents and your children. We have taken great comfort from the many messages we have received so far.”
Tributes poured in for the young sportsman, including England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who wrote on Instagram: “Incredibly sad news, thoughts and prayers with all Josh's family, friends and everyone at Worcs.”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted on young cricketer leaving the world way too early!”
Azhar Ali, the former Pakistani cricketer, wrote on
Baker's former coach Shaftab Khalid said the news was “devastating”, speaking to BBC Sport.
Khalid added: “Worcestershire not only lost a very talented cricketer but also a wonderful and wonderful human being. He was such a kind, humble and lovely person.”
Read more:
England's most successful spin bowler in Test history has died
Jimmy Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to reach 700 wickets
England women's coach Jon Lewis echoed their sentiments, saying his assistant coach Alex Gidman – who was Baker's head coach at Worcestershire and oversaw his development as a first-team cricketer – was shocked by the tragedy.
“It's really shocking. I spoke to Alex and he was quite upset about it,” said Lewis. “He gave Josh his first contract with Worcestershire so he was quite connected to that part of cricket. Cricket is an incredibly small world and it's really sad.”
Flags were flown at half-mast at many provincial grounds on Friday ahead of matches, with teams observing a minute's silence before play got underway and some choosing to wear black armbands.
Worcestershire invited fans to sign a book of condolence in Baker's memory and opened an area at their New Road ground for supporters to pay tribute.
They were “heartbroken” by the loss and asked for “privacy and respect” for Baker's family.
The former England Under-19 international had taken three wickets against Somerset at Bromsgrove on Wednesday, with the match abandoned as a draw on Thursday, and also played in two Vitality County Championship matches last month.
No further details about the circumstances of his death have been published.
Baker turned professional in 2021 and took 43 wickets in 22 first-class appearances, the last of which came against Durham less than a fortnight ago.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/josh-baker-parents-broken-at-death-of-20-year-old-worcestershire-county-cricketer-13128238
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Has Narendra Modi come out in favor of YSRCP?
- The US job market calms down, but hiring remains firm
- Robin Williams helped 'Mrs. Doubtfire actor who got kicked out of school
- Josh Baker: Parents 'heartbroken' by death of 20-year-old Worcestershire County cricketer | British news
- Bird flu had been circulating for four months before it was discovered.
- HumanitZ Stronghold Early Access Free Download
- Boston Bollywood Dance Show Closing Party [06/08/24]
- Seidenberg students explore innovation with Google NYC
- Download Le Mans Ultimate v20240416 Early Access for free
- UK local election: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting his ID
- Regarding the preparation of the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet, Jokowi: There is nothing wrong with the suggestion
- The Challenge's Leroy Garrett Details Male Postpartum Depression – TV – Entertainment