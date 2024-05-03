Josh Baker: Parents 'heartbroken' by death of 20-year-old Worcestershire County cricketer | British news

The parents of Josh Baker, a cricketer who died aged 20, have said they are both “heartbroken” after his shock death.

The Worcestershire Country Cricket Club has made the announcement death of the spin bowler on Thursday.

Baker had played 47 matches across all formats for the club, taking 70 wickets, and was playing for the second team on Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the news was announced.

Paul and Lisa Baker shared a photo of them with their son, taken on a cricket pitch, and said Josh had “achieved many of his dreams before he turned 21”.

They added: “Take every opportunity to hug your parents and your children. We have taken great comfort from the many messages we have received so far.”

Tributes poured in for the young sportsman, including England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who wrote on Instagram: “Incredibly sad news, thoughts and prayers with all Josh's family, friends and everyone at Worcs.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted on young cricketer leaving the world way too early!”

Azhar Ali, the former Pakistani cricketer, wrote on

Baker's former coach Shaftab Khalid said the news was “devastating”, speaking to BBC Sport.

Khalid added: “Worcestershire not only lost a very talented cricketer but also a wonderful and wonderful human being. He was such a kind, humble and lovely person.”

England women's coach Jon Lewis echoed their sentiments, saying his assistant coach Alex Gidman – who was Baker's head coach at Worcestershire and oversaw his development as a first-team cricketer – was shocked by the tragedy.

“It's really shocking. I spoke to Alex and he was quite upset about it,” said Lewis. “He gave Josh his first contract with Worcestershire so he was quite connected to that part of cricket. Cricket is an incredibly small world and it's really sad.”

Flags were flown at half-mast at many provincial grounds on Friday ahead of matches, with teams observing a minute's silence before play got underway and some choosing to wear black armbands.

Worcestershire invited fans to sign a book of condolence in Baker's memory and opened an area at their New Road ground for supporters to pay tribute.

They were “heartbroken” by the loss and asked for “privacy and respect” for Baker's family.

The former England Under-19 international had taken three wickets against Somerset at Bromsgrove on Wednesday, with the match abandoned as a draw on Thursday, and also played in two Vitality County Championship matches last month.

No further details about the circumstances of his death have been published.

Baker turned professional in 2021 and took 43 wickets in 22 first-class appearances, the last of which came against Durham less than a fortnight ago.