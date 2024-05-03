Women's tennis begins Friday with NCAA play on home courts

Friday, May 15, 1:00 PM PTSaturday May 4:00 PM PT*UCLABruins.comUCLABruins.comUCLA leads 26-7UCLA won 4-0 on May 12, 2006* – If necessary

NCAA tournament appearances: 42nd

Total won-lost record: 96-39

Performances placed eighth: Third

Round of 16 performances (final): 37 (2023)

Quarterfinal Round Appearances (Last): 26 (2021)

Semi-final round performances (last): 15 (2015)

Appearances in the final round (last): 9 (2015)

NCAA Championships: 2 (2008, 2014)

THIS WEEK

The eighth-seeded UCLA women's tennis team begins Friday on home courts at the NCAA Championships. Los Angeles Tennis Center will be the site of three matches in two days, starting when Texas Tech (19-8) takes on Denver (17-6) at 10 a.m. PT. The Bruins (18-5) will meet San Diego State (16-6) in the afternoon game, which starts at 1 p.m. The winners will advance to Saturday's second round, with the first service scheduled for noon and a super-regional spot on the line.

FOLLOW LIVE

Ticket sales on the day of the NCAA Championships first and second rounds on the UCLA campus will take place at the Pauley Pavilion, presented by the Wescom box office. Prices are $5 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 3-16). There is also a group rate of $3. Seating is generally accepted. Tickets are now also available at UCLABruins.com. Fans who cannot attend the UCLA women's tennis matches in person can still watch the matches live. Point-by-point scoring and live video will be available for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center via UCLABruins.com.

UCLA IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

UCLA is one of two women's tennis programs (Stanford) to qualify for the NCAA Championships every year since the tournament format was adopted, extending the streak to 42 seasons with the newest roster. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster 's teams have claimed each of the program's NCAA titles in that time, taking first place finishes in 2008 and 2014. The Bruins improved their program's record in NCAA play to 96-39 in 2023. UCLA and San Diego State have met twice in NCAA action, with the Bruins prevailing both times.

THREE BRUINS EARN SPOTS IN NCAA INDIVIDUALS

The NCAA Championships singles and doubles courts, announced Tuesday, will feature three Bruins. The defending singles champion will be listed in both draws Tian Fangran . Seven of Tian's 16 singles wins have come against nationally ranked players, pushing her own ITA ranking to No. 35. Her first NCAA doubles appearance comes alongside Elise Wagle . The pair is 9-3 overall and has prevailed in five straight decisions. That streak includes results against No. 2 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen of Pepperdine (April 11), No. 18 Eryn Cayetano/Emma Charney of USC (April 19) and No. 52 Connie Ma/Alexandra Yepifanova of Stanford (March 31 ). Wagle has now qualified for the national end-of-year tournament three times with three different partners. Kimmi Hance , who reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 21 on April 16, won eight consecutive singles decisions from March 1 to April 11. Her three-set victory against No. 13 Connie Ma secured a 4-3 team victory over Stanford (March 31). Hance also knocked off No. 14 Lisa Zaar of Pepperdine (April 11), No. 24 Emma Charney of USC (March 1) and No. 38 Hannah Viller Moeller of California (March 30), among other ranked opponents. Bianca Fernandez is the 10th alternate on the singles side, while the combination of Hance and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer is seventh in doubles.

PAC-12 REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS

In a match that ultimately determined the outright Pac-12 regular-season champion for women's tennis, 10th-ranked UCLA defeated crosstown rival and No. 11 USC from April 4-2 on April 19 at the David X. Marks Tennis Stage. The Pac-12 title represents UCLA's third all-time. The 2021 and 2008 Bruins also accomplished the feat. Elise Wagle once again provided the heroics for UCLA. The junior, who earned her team's 4-3 victory over Pepperdine on April 11, outlasted Eryn Cayetano 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 to clinch another win. Wagle and Tian Fangran each prevailed twice and worked together to take the doubles point. Ahmani Guichard was also victorious for the Bruins in singles. Emma Charney and Grace Piper were responsible for the Trojans' points.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA remained at its highest ranking of the season on Thursday: No. 8 in the ITA team rankings. The Bruins have won 15 of their last 17 games. They were ranked number 36 on the February 27 episode. There were again five UCLA entries in the final individual rankings, also announced Tuesday. The singles list includes Kimmi Hance (no. 27), Tian Fangran (32) and Bianca Fernandez (73). Each defeated a top-60 player in the Bruins' non-conference win against USC on March 1. Tian has defeated seven nationally ranked opponents, while Fernandez and Hance have dispatched five each. The double combination of Tian and Elise Wagle rose to number 13 as the season's best. The pair defeated No. 2 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen of Pepperdine and No. 18 Parker Fry and Grace Piper in two of the past three completed matches. Hance and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer checked in at number 42, its season high. Those are the best double placings in their careers for Lutkemeyer and Tian.

PROGRAM RECORD SEVEN PAC-12 HONORS REACHED

A quartet of Bruins accounted for seven Pac-12 Player of the Week awards during the 2024 regular season, setting a program record that represents the most since USC had nine in 2013. Elise Wagle first and UCLA's third in a row came the week of April 8-14, in which she defeated No. 94 Anna Campana 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-3 for the final point of the Bruins' thrilling 4 . -3 win vs. No. 7 Pepperdine (April 11). Bianca Fernandez registered her first the week before, when UCLA won 3-0, outscoring its opponents by a 12-1 margin. She won each of her six individual competitions. by Kimmi Hance The third part of her career came on April 2, after her heroic singles victory over Stanford (March 31). More than four and a half hours after the dual match began, Hance stood triumphant over the Pac-12's top-ranked player, Connie Ma, to give UCLA its first win against the Cardinal since 2021. Tian Fangran was recognized for the week of March 11-17, giving the sophomore three awards in a row, four this season and five overall in her career.

T IS FOR TITLE

Freshman Tian Fangran completed a sparkling run at the 2023 NCAA Championships singles tournament at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, defeating Oklahoma's Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 for the second NCAA singles title in program history. The No. 9-16 seed Tian joined UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Keri Phebus as the only Bruins to lift the trophy in the season-ending event. On his way to the title, Tian won six matches without dropping a single set. She finished her debut college season with a singles record of 30–7, including a 17–6 mark against nationally ranked opponents. The NCAA singles championship is the first of the head coach's career Stella Sampras Webster who was serving as an assistant coach under Bill Zaima when Phebus picked up hers.

BRUINS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara claimed her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, teaming with Wesley Koolhof to capture the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She made her first women's doubles major final round with Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara/Aoyama were the last pair standing at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara rose to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022 and entered 2024 at No. 14. Catherine Harrison also had a standout 2022, competing at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. She reached the second round of singles at the All England Club and achieved a main draw doubles victory at each event. Harrison added the Australian Open to her resume in 2023 and made a return trip earlier this year. She also won her first WTA title in 2022, teaming with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. Harrison posted a 2022 WTA ranking of 214 career singles and 69 doubles. Robin Anderson also had a fantastic 2022, with 137 singles and 181 doubles in his career. She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2022 Australian Open. Jennifer Brady achieved the highest singles ranking of any former UCLA standout as she rose to No. 13 in 2021. Elysia Bolton (167) and Jada Hart (296) achieved the highest doubles rankings of their careers in 2023.

STELLA'S OUTSTANDING RESUME